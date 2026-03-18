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Rabbi Ari Witkin

A Havdalah set. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Havdalah: Time to get to work!
The liminal moment between Shabbat and the week has traditionally been understood as one of waning splendor. I see it differently.
Dec. 18, 2019
Rabbi Ari Witkin