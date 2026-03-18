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Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim

Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is chair of the Israel Bonds Rabbinic Advisory Council.

Israel Bonds
Opinion
The High Holy Days appeal: Words that matter for Israel
Now, Israel Bonds provides digital resources that expand the opportunity to connect with Israel beyond the sanctuary and in their own homes.
Sep. 4, 2023
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim