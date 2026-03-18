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Rand Paul

Rand Paul is a United States Senator from Kentucky.

Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, March 9, 2016. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
The US should cut off aid to the Palestinians
Any recipient of American tax dollars must adopt principles that recognize the liberty and dignity of the individual.
Jan. 24, 2024
Rand Paul