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Reuven Rivlin

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks during a press conference on Feb. 16, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The chance to head a nation like no other
A letter to Israel’s incoming president, Isaac Herzog.
Jul. 7, 2021
Reuven Rivlin
Lod Riots, 2021
Opinion
‘We must remember that we are one country‘
May. 13, 2021
Reuven Rivlin
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin casts his ballot at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset elections, March 23, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The people’s choice
Mar. 23, 2021
Reuven Rivlin
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Wed. Sept. 16, 2020. Photo: Mark Neyman/GPO.
Opinion
Rosh Hashanah 5781: Only together
The text of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s address to the nation on Sept. 16/27 Elul, ahead of the nationwide lockdown that will come into effect on Friday, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.
Sep. 17, 2020
Reuven Rivlin
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks at a press conference at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, on February 16, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
United under curfew: A special Passover message
Just because we are physically separated does not mean we are apart.
Apr. 8, 2020
Reuven Rivlin
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at a memorial ceremony for the late Israeli President Shimon Peres at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Sept. 19, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
A society is measured by its capacity for forgiveness
In effect, forgiveness and clemency are two sides of the same coin, and the very essence of humanity.
Oct. 8, 2019
Reuven Rivlin
A view of Jerusalem. Credit: Wayne McLean via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The secret of Jerusalem’s magic
As a people, Jerusalem is our capital, but at the same time, each and every one of us also has our own private Jerusalem. It seems that herein lies the magical secret of this city.
Jun. 2, 2019
Reuven Rivlin