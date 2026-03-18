More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Rev. Willem J.J. Glashouwer

Evangelical Christians wave their national flags alongside the Israeli flag as they march in Jerusalem for International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s Feast of Tabernacles celebration in October 2016. Credit: Sebi Berens/Flash90.
Opinion
Christians should support, and not criticize, Israel
Our task is to mobilize Christians in action and prayer, as well as to fight against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism.
Jun. 23, 2021
Rev. Willem J.J. Glashouwer