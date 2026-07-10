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News   Israel News

IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnels, uncovers weapons caches in Southern Lebanon

Troops operating near Majdal Zoun found tunnel routes, launch shafts and arms stockpiles intended for attacks on Israel.

JNS Staff
A weapons cache uncovered by IDF troops in Southern Lebanon, July 9, 2026. Credit: IDF.
A 24-tube truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher, likely designed to fire 122 mm Grad-type rockets, found by IDF troops in Southern Lebanon, July 9, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that troops operating in Southern Lebanon’s security zone have destroyed two additional Hezbollah tunnel routes and uncovered large weapons caches during ongoing operations near the village of Majdal Zoun.

The tunnels, uncovered by soldiers from the 551st Paratroopers Brigade and the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit, had a combined length of approximately 200 meters (656 feet) and reached a depth of about 20 meters (66 feet), according to the military.

Inside the tunnels, troops found living quarters, three launch shafts aimed toward Israel and dozens of weapons. During additional searches in the area, soldiers uncovered caches containing mortars, rocket launchers, RPGs and other weapons.

The IDF said the area had been heavily fortified with extensive Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. The newly uncovered tunnels were found after troops had previously dismantled another significant underground route in the area.

Over the past week, brigade forces also killed an armed Hezbollah terrorist near one of the tunnel routes, the military said.

In a separate announcement, the IDF said troops operating elsewhere in the security zone located additional Hezbollah weapons facilities containing launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles and other weapons intended for attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

The military said all of the facilities and weapons were destroyed.

The IDF added that it will continue operating in Southern Lebanon to eliminate threats to Israeli civilians and soldiers and “will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians.”

Defense and Security Hezbollah
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