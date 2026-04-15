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Roberta P. Seid

An IDF Caterpillar D9. At its 2014 General Assembly, Presbyterian Church USA targeted Caterpillar for its resolution to divest from Israel because Israel allegedly “weaponizes” Caterpillar tractors—a misnomer for the fact that Israel puts armor on them to protect operators from IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and other attacks—and because its tractors are used to build the West Bank security fence, write Roberta P. Seid and Roz Rothstein. Credit: MathKnight via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
The corrosive self-delusion of the Presbyterian Church’s Israel divestment vote
Jul. 2, 2014
Roberta P. Seid, Roz Rothstein