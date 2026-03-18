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Avraham Russell Shalev

Avraham Russell Shalev is a senior fellow at Kohelet, focusing on international law.

Books, Library, Academics
Opinion
The anti-Zionist echo chamber: Academic gatekeeping and the new blood libel
Jews tend to reinterpret contemporary events in light of historical or biblical archetypes—enemies of Israel are constantly recast as the ancient foes of Pharaoh, Haman and Antiochus.
Dec. 29, 2025
Avraham Russell Shalev
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza
Opinion
Lazy accusations of genocide distort the reality of war
Jun. 18, 2025
Avraham Russell Shalev
East German guards look at the hole in the anti-refugee wall where two people broke through and escaped to West Berlin. April 9, 1962. Credit: Getty Images.
Opinion
East Germany, Eritrea, Gaza ... the doctrine of restricting emigration
Feb. 24, 2025
Avraham Russell Shalev
South Africa ICJ
Opinion
The ICJ’s moral rot
Israel must change its approach to engaging with international legal institutions.
May. 26, 2024
Avraham Russell Shalev
Israeli police clash with rioters in Ramle, amid violent unrest in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Column
Israel’s homegrown intifada
The May 2021 riots exposed Israel’s soft underbelly—thousands of hostile Arab citizens willing to aid Israel’s enemies during wartime.
Jan. 27, 2022
Avraham Russell Shalev
Anti-Zionist Rally
Opinion
Human Rights Watch’s long war against Israel
Its recent report is another shot fired in the battle to disenfranchise the Jewish people and criminalize the Jewish state.
Apr. 28, 2021
Avraham Russell Shalev