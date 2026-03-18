More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Sara Brown

Sara E. Brown

Sara E. Brown is the director of the San Diego regional office of American Jewish Committee.

Pajaro Valley Unified School District in building in Watsonville, Calif.
Opinion
California school-board trustees teach hate, division and hypocrisy
When done right, an ethnic-studies curriculum promotes mutual understanding, respect and democratic values.
May. 9, 2025
Mitch Siegler