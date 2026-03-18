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Shaul Shay

A Simorgh rocket is launched during the inauguration of Imam Khomeini National Space Base in northern Iran, July 27, 2017. Credit: Tasnim news agency via Wikimedia Commons.
Column
Iran and the Middle East space race
As the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic and oil prices hit record lows, and amid wider tensions with the United States, Iran successfully launched its first military satellite, Noor-1.
May. 3, 2020
Shaul Shay
Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on March 15, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
‘Coronavirus ceasefire’ between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah won’t last
Mar. 25, 2020
Shaul Shay
A view of the border area between Israel and Egypt as seen from southern Israel, on Dec. 4, 2018. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90.
Israel News
The ‘new phase’ of the Islamic State’s war against Israel
Feb. 12, 2020
Shaul Shay