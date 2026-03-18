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Tamar Eilam Gindin

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 21, 2021. Source: YouTube.
Opinion
Biden’s Mideast trip has Iran’s leaders on edge
The Islamic republic is concerned about the Abraham Accords in general and growing Israeli-Saudi ties in particular.
Jul. 14, 2022
Tamar Eilam Gindin