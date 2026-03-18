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William Oken

William Oken

William Oken is a legislative fellow with the Endowment for Middle East Truth, or EMET.

Trump Netanyahu
Opinion
Deconstructing the peace plan before it even gets off the ground
In a perfect world, it gives the Palestinian people a worthy goal under the stewardship of an experienced governing body with no prior allegiance to Palestinian terror groups.
Oct. 3, 2025
William Oken