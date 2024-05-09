Biden betrays Israel after Rafah

U.S. President Joe Biden takes an unprecedented move and stops a weapons transfer to Israel as the Jewish state makes moves to finish the last strongholds of Hamas in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip.
All this and more on Caroline Glick’s “In-Focus!”
You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.Already registered? Log in for full access
Just before you scroll on...
Israel is at war.
JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.
The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas.
Can we count on your support?
Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.
Topics