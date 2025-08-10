COGAT: 1,300 aid trucks entered Gaza during past week

( Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS )

More than 1,300 trucks carrying aid supplies for civilians entered Gaza over the past week, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, almost 1,900 trucks that had been waiting at the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings were collected and their supplies distributed by the United Nations and other international organizations, according to the unit.

The Jewish state “will continue facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza for the civilian population—not Hamas,” the COGAT statement added.

The statement came a day after the Israel Defense Forces announced that more than 1,000 aid packages had been airdropped into the Strip since the start of the operation late last month. That aid is usually bundled on standard cargo pallets.

Nine countries participated in the deliveries: the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Canada and, for the first time on Thursday, the Netherlands.

On Aug. 5, COGAT announced a pilot program to allow Gaza merchants to bring goods into the Strip. The measure “aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the U.N. and international organizations,” according to a statement.

The moves come after the military announced a series of humanitarian measures last month, including “tactical pauses” in the war on Hamas, aimed at refuting “the false claim of deliberate starvation” in Gaza.

While emphasizing that “combat operations have not ceased” across the Strip, the IDF said pauses in military activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. would be instituted in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City.

Humanitarian corridors are being established to enable the movement of U.N. convoys delivering food and medicine to Gazans. The secure aid routes will remain in place permanently between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

As part of the plan to take control of Gaza City, which was approved by Israel’s Security Cabinet on Friday morning, the army is preparing to distribute additional humanitarian assistance to civilians outside combat zones, the Prime Minister’s Office said over the weekend.