COGAT: UN boosted Gaza aid collection sharply

( Aug. 19, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) provided data on Sunday showing a significant increase in the number of aid trucks in Gaza, citing the figures as an example of how the United Nations can step up its efforts.

The accompanying bar chart in the X post shows that the aid truck collection at the Gaza crossings stood at 2,250 from Aug. 10-16 compared to just 200 in the week of July 13-19.

“The UN proves yet another week it can step up collection efforts. But the UN isn’t the only actor. Other organizations and countries send in the majority of aid. There’s no quantitative limit to the number of trucks. The UN just has to bring in all the trucks they say they can,” said COGAT.

COGAT said on Monday that hundreds of aid trucks were still sitting on the Gaza side of the crossings waiting to be collected.

A total of 370 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings on Monday, according to COGAT, with 350 collected and distributed by the United Nations and international organizations.

Furthermore, tankers of U.N. fuel entered for the operation of essential humanitarian systems, and 180 pallets of aid were airdropped in cooperation with Jordan, the UAE, Germany, Belgium, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia.