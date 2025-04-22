More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Netanyahu besieged: Israel’s endless revolt

The prime minister remains unfazed, fighting to defeat Hamas in Gaza while using every available means to rescue the 59 Israeli hostages, living and dead.

Apr. 22, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Netanyahu besieged: Israel’s endless revolt

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Netanyahu, Bar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) director Ronen Bar, April 18, 2024. Photo by Koby Gideon/GPO.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

They call it a revolution—the ceaseless internal upheaval, the persistent subterranean tremor that has characterized Israel’s history in these long months, as much as the war fought across seven fronts. There is, however, an eighth front: the war waged against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This confrontation brings together a vast cohort of leaders, international intellectuals and even soldiers, all of whom feel deeply betrayed. They mourn the replacement of the model set by founding father David Ben-Gurion—the one that forged liberal heroes, soldiers by day and scholars by night—with a leader who embodies a right-wing conviction. The primary mission of the Jewish people, religious and secular alike, is the defense and development of a state that now celebrates its 77th year and finds itself existentially threatened.

The revolt against Netanyahu, elected repeatedly over the past 11 years by a coalition of the common people, intellectuals, conservative economists, soldiers and advocates of judicial reform, has found a new figurehead. Ronen Bar, former head of the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency), has stepped forward after being dismissed, submitting an affidavit to the Supreme Court. The court, increasingly critical of Netanyahu, postponed Bar’s dismissal, signaling its own deep unease. Netanyahu, for his part, will present a counter-document on April 24.

Bar’s affidavit amounts to a declaration of no confidence, a highly personal and political indictment. The international anti-Bibi front rushed to embrace it, eager to again cast Netanyahu as the villain—a warmonger reluctant to end the conflict, accused of apathy toward the plight of Israeli hostages. But the reality is that Netanyahu, unfazed by his volatile coalition (he once effortlessly expelled extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir), is fighting to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip conclusively while using every available means to rescue the 59 Israeli hostages, both living and dead. Capitulation would only encourage Hamas to prepare for another catastrophic attack akin to that of Oct. 7, 2023.

Bar’s downfall was sealed by his failure to anticipate and react to that dark day. Tensions between him and Netanyahu have long simmered, exacerbated by mutual accusations of leaking to the press. In a desperate preemptive move, Bar greenlit an internal investigation, excluding the prime minister, into connections between Netanyahu’s office staff and Qatar, accusing Netanyahu of retaliating by firing him. Plans for Bar’s dismissal, however, had been brewing for months.

In his affidavit, Bar claims that on Oct. 7 at 5:15 a.m., he warned Netanyahu about suspicious movement across Israel’s border with Gaza. He also accused the prime minister of asking him to shield his court absences related to his ongoing corruption trial. He also alleges that Netanyahu pressured him to monitor citizens participating in anti-government protests, turning the Shin Bet, Bar accuses, into his “personal police force.” These allegations serve to shield Bar from the overwhelming blame he faces for his failures on Oct. 7 and to align him with political figures like former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former Shin Bet head Carmi Gilon and former Israel Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who all openly call Netanyahu a dictator and demand his removal.

Netanyahu, in response, vowed to dismantle “every lie.”

Bar, he contends, utterly failed in his duty, notifying him and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant only at 6:15 a.m. Furthermore, Netanyahu asserts that concerns over Bar predate the so-called “Qatargate” and that his requests regarding trial logistics were security-driven following credible death threats and rocket attacks on his home.

Bar’s accusation that Netanyahu sought to weaponize the Shin Bet against protest leaders neglects historical context: the Shin Bet has long monitored both right- and left-wing extremists, a painful lesson rooted in the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in November 1995 by a right-wing fanatic under Gilon’s tenure.

Nonetheless, Bar’s trumpet blast will resonate. Netanyahu, embattled on seven fronts, shows no signs of surrender. U.S. President Donald Trump called Netanyahu yesterday, affirming America’s support for Israel—perhaps a nod to the growing threats from Iran. Ultimately, for those who genuinely care about the state of the Jewish state, that is what must truly matter.

EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin