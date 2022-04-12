More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Fear terrorism, not the Israelis defending against it

Contrary to the aspersions cast by external or internal ill-wishers, Israelis are far from trigger-happy.

Apr. 12, 2022
Ruthie Blum

Fear terrorism, not the Israelis defending against it

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israelis light memorial candles at the site of the June 7, 2022 terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israelis light memorial candles at the site of the June 7, 2022 terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

At a Tel Aviv cafe on Monday morning, I overheard a couple talking about the terrorist surge responsible for the fact that the normally packed establishment was as relatively empty as the adjacent Carmel Market.

On such a beautiful day, and with Passover fast approaching, both venues ought to have been teeming with Israelis taking a time out from grocery shopping to sip espresso in the sun. But the shooting spree on Thursday night at one of the White City’s popular pubs, as well as other deadly attacks by Palestinians and like-minded Arab Israelis, has people on edge.

This makes perfect sense. Less logical was the conclusion that the husband and wife reached about the perilous situation.

In their view, the greatest threat to their safety at the moment is not a potential assault from residents of the Palestinian Authority or their Arab-Israeli brethren. The danger lies, rather, in the slippery trigger fingers of Israeli security forces and members of the general public in possession of firearms.

The conversation turned to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s recent call on licensed gun owners to carry their weapons. That this directive came on the heels of heroic acts by armed civilians against terrorists on a rampage didn’t enter the discussion.

They cited two examples, both of which occurred on Sunday, to justify their fears. The first involved the shooting to death of an unarmed Palestinian woman in the town of Husan. The second was the killing of a Jewish-Israeli man at an intersection near Ashkelon.

It’s not clear whether the spouses had bothered to learn the details of each case. Their unified position, which they indicated by nodding and sighing at each other’s comments, was that the specifics were irrelevant.

Such an attitude, though far less rampant in Israel than the far-left would have one believe, provides fodder for the foreign press. This is not to say that publications like The Guardian and The New York Times need any help crafting headlines and concocting news stories that completely distort reality. But it sheds light on the tendency of Israeli liberals, like their counterparts abroad, to place blame where it doesn’t belong.

Unable, as an eavesdropper, to set the record straight in real time, I am taking the opportunity to do so here for anyone who has a similarly false sense of the above events.

Let’s start with the first instance, which took place at a makeshift checkpoint. Widowed mother-of-six Ghada Ibrahim Ali Sabateen charged at Israel Defense Forces soldiers in a suspicious manner and refused their order to halt. Following standard procedure, the soldiers first shot in the air. When Sabateen ignored the command, they shot her in the leg.

As soon as she fell to the ground, the soldiers administered first aid and called an ambulance. Palestinian medics quickly arrived and rushed her to the Al-Hussein Governmental Hospital in nearby Beit Jala, where she died of blood loss from a torn artery in her thigh.

If anything, this incident illustrates the care that the IDF troops took to avoid killing Sabateen, whose behavior indicated that she was seeking to die that afternoon as a “martyr,” rather than by suicide due to deep emotional problems. Now her family is eligible for a hefty monthly stipend from the P.A.

The second tragedy in question was equally unavoidable. Though it would subsequently emerge that the victim was not a terrorist, but rather a patient who had escaped from an institution for the mentally ill, his death wasn’t the result of some frivolous error.

In the first place, he was wearing pants resembling military fatigues and waving what later turned out to be a toy pistol. Secondly, he assaulted a female IDF soldier at a bus stop and grabbed her rifle, spurring witnesses on the scene to shout, “Terrorist! Terrorist!”

At this moment, IDF Binyamin Brigade Commander Col. Eliav Elbaz happened by and called out in Arabic to the perpetrator to put down the weapon. It was only after the man ignored the command and kept running that Elbaz shot him dead.

Even if the above IDF actions hadn’t been taken under the current circumstances, with a Ramadan-spurred terror wave that claimed the lives of 14 innocents in the space of less than three weeks, they would have been completely justified. Contrary to the aspersions cast by external or internal ill-wishers, Israelis are far from trigger-happy.

Indeed, it’s the jihadists who should be feared, not the men and women in uniform—or jeans—defending against them.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’ ”

IDF Religion Defense and Security Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin