Paris-based journalist: ‘French politicians are adopting Islamist rhetoric’

Paris-based Lebanese journalist Maya Khadra said in an interview on Al-Hurra TV (U.S.) last week that some French politicians have begun using Islamist rhetoric to win favor in Muslim-majority Paris suburbs, and have even visited Salafi mosques.

She said there are unlicensed organizations that operate “in the shadows,” spreading the ideologies of Islamic State and the Muslim Brotherhood, and that Qatar has played a major role in funding Muslim Brotherhood activity in France and Europe.

She explained that the Muslim Brotherhood employs modern, progressive rhetoric, and that the French government turns a blind eye to the fact that this endeavor receives foreign funding.

Khadra added that Islamists do not recognize the borders or sovereignty of countries and that they view wherever they are as their own “state,” where Islamic law should be established.