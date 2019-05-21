More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Paris-based journalist: ‘French politicians are adopting Islamist rhetoric’

Paris-based Lebanese journalist Maya Khadra: “French politicians adopt Islamist rhetoric to win favor in Muslim-majority Paris suburbs.”

May. 21, 2019
Antisemitism France
Thousands joined rallies near the Place de la Republique in Paris and across the country to oppose a rising wave of antisemitism throughout France, Feb. 19, 2019. Source: Screenshot.

Paris-based Lebanese journalist Maya Khadra said in an interview on Al-Hurra TV (U.S.) last week that some French politicians have begun using Islamist rhetoric to win favor in Muslim-majority Paris suburbs, and have even visited Salafi mosques.

She said there are unlicensed organizations that operate “in the shadows,” spreading the ideologies of Islamic State and the Muslim Brotherhood, and that Qatar has played a major role in funding Muslim Brotherhood activity in France and Europe.

She explained that the Muslim Brotherhood employs modern, progressive rhetoric, and that the French government turns a blind eye to the fact that this endeavor receives foreign funding.

Khadra added that Islamists do not recognize the borders or sovereignty of countries and that they view wherever they are as their own “state,” where Islamic law should be established.

Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin