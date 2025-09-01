Delta Air Lines returns to Israel

( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Delta Air Lines is resuming flights to Israel on Monday, becoming the latest carrier to restore service to Tel Aviv following the 12-day war with Iran in June.

The move, which comes six weeks after Delta rival United Airlines renewed service to Israel, highlight the resurgence of the Israeli aviation sector and the reemergence of Tel Aviv as an international travel hub as an ever-increasing number of foreign carriers resume flights to Israel.

The Atlanta-based carrier is restarting daily nonstop service from its hub at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Delta will also operate a second daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv during the peak winter holiday season from Nov. 30, 2025, through Jan. 19, 2026, a spokeswoman told JNS this weekend.

In contrast to the two other U.S. legacy carriers, American Airlines has stayed away from Israel entirely since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack.

The lucrative transatlantic route will now be operated by four companies: El Al, Arkia, United and Delta, bringing down airfares on scarce seats after months when the Israeli carriers held a virtual monopoly on the flights.

Service to Tel Aviv from additional U.S. cities including Chicago, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, previously operated by United, along with Boston and Atlanta once run by Delta, has yet to resume.

With fewer flights available and demand strong, airfares to the New York area remain notably higher than before the Gaza war.

Other international carriers planning to restore service to Israel in September include Latvian flag carrier Air Baltic, Dutch low-cost airline Transavia, Swiss and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, while Air Canada, Italy’s ITA Airways, British Airways and Irish budget carrier Ryanair are scheduled to resume operations in October.