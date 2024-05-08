Far-left activists get Israeli journalist banned from X

(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

Elchanan Groner, a prominent right-wing journalist, was permanently suspended from X following a controversial post on U.K. sanctions against Judea and Samaria Jews, Channel 14 reported on Tuesday.

The platform took action after Groner’s tweet referencing Lord Moyne, a British official assassinated in 1944, was mistranslated and interpreted as inciting violence against U.K. Secretary of State David Cameron.

“We survived Lord Moyne, we will survive Lord Cameron,” read the post, intending to convey that just as the Jewish people survived Lord Moyne’s anti-Zionist policies, they would also survive Cameron’s sanctions. However, the word “survive” was mistranslated as “will overcome,” implying a threat against the former prime minister.

“It was a serious mistake by X in translating and understanding the content,” Groner, who writes for Hakol HaYehudi, told Channel 14.

He accused left-wing Israeli group Mehazkim and “antisemitic elements in Britain” of twisting his words to silence his journalistic work exposing scandals that upset “antisemitic and extreme left-wing elements.”

One such group is Yachad U.K., which wrote the following on X: “Lord Moyne was assassinated by a Jewish terrorist group in 1944. The insinuation is abhorrent and dangerous.”

Groner demanded X restore his account, stating, “The suspension of my account is a harmful step trying to silence me. For years I have been publishing important journalistic content on Twitter, content that is widely distributed, shared by senior politicians and journalists, and often changes the agenda in Israel.

“I demand to restore the account to activity…anyone who thinks they will succeed in silencing me is mistaken. We survived Pharaoh, we survived the White Paper, we will survive this too.”

JNS Senior Contributing Editor Caroline Glick said, “Twitter has permanently banned Israel’s most prolific and consequential investigative reporter Elchanan Groner,” adding that “viewers of the ‘Caroline Glick Show’ know his Jewish Voice website has broken huge stories that I have covered extensively.”

Historian Gadi Taub also backed Groner, writing to X owner Elon Musk that “woke” groups deliberately mistranslated the statement about Cameron.

“Outlets such as Groner’s…have no money to advertise and are deliberately marginalized by the mainstream woke press. His X account is crucial for him to get the word out,” Taub argued.