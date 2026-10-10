More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Made in Israel: A living implant aims to restore movement after paralysis

Built from a patient’s own cells, the technology is advancing toward its first human trial at Sheba Medical Center in 2027, pending regulatory approval.

Shimon Sherman
Participants playing wheelchair basketball at ADI Negev
Playing wheelchair basketball at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran. Credit: Courtesy of Jewish National Fund-USA.
(Oct. 10, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli researchers are developing a spinal-cord implant made from the patient’s own living neural tissue that could help repair the damage responsible for paralysis. The technology originated in Professor Tal Dvir’s laboratory at Tel Aviv University and is now being developed by Israeli biotechnology company Matricelf toward human testing.

The goal is to restore connections that a spinal-cord injury can interrupt. The spinal cord carries signals between the brain and the body, including the commands that control voluntary movement. When an accident, fall or battlefield wound damages those pathways, the brain may still issue a command to move a leg, but the signals cannot reach the muscles needed to carry it out.

“The goal is to build a small piece of spinal cord that behaves like the real thing,” Dvir explained in an interview. To achieve that, replacement cells must survive at the injury site and establish useful connections with surrounding tissue. The researchers begin that development outside the body, nurturing the cells before introducing them into the injured area.

Producing each personalized implant takes several months, a process that begins with a blood sample and a small sample of abdominal tissue.

Building a living implant

The blood sample supplies cells that researchers reprogram into stem cells, returning them to a flexible state from which they can develop into many specialized cell types.

The second ingredient comes from fatty tissue associated with the abdominal organs. Researchers separate out the supporting material that surrounds its cells, including collagen and other structural molecules. They then process this material into a hydrogel, a water-rich gel that gives the developing cells a supportive environment in which to grow.

With the stem cells embedded in the gel, controlled laboratory conditions mimic aspects of how the spinal cord develops in an embryo. These conditions guide the cells to become nerve cells, including motor neurons, which carry signals involved in controlling movement. As they develop, the cells extend connections to one another and reshape the surrounding supporting material, forming an interconnected network.

That interaction between cells and their surroundings is central to the approach. Cells transplanted individually must establish connections and organize into tissue within the injured spinal cord, where conditions may be unfavorable to their survival and growth. Preparing the implant in advance allows some of that work to take place under controlled conditions. The resulting graft is intended for the damaged area, where it could connect with surviving nerve tissue.

“The beauty of this gel is that it’s also personalized, just like the cells,” Dvir said in a university update. Using the recipient’s own cells and supporting material aims to reduce the risk that the immune system recognizes the implant as foreign.

Restoring movement

The technological innovation has already demonstrated impressive results in the lab. In a study, published in Advanced Science, mice treated with the engineered tissue walked with better coordination and used their affected hind leg more effectively. Researchers also found evidence of nerve fibers surviving or growing across the damaged area, linking signs of tissue repair with gains in the animals’ ability to move.

“The model animals underwent a rapid rehabilitation process, at the end of which they could walk quite well,” Dvir said in the university’s announcement. Particularly significant were the improvements in animals whose injuries had already become established. Those findings suggested that the approach could support recovery beyond the immediate aftermath of an injury, an essential consideration for developing a treatment for people already living with paralysis.

The experiments involved partial spinal-cord injuries, so they do not establish what recovery would be possible in humans. “There are still many challenges, but we are optimistic,” Dvir observed in an interview with Ynet. The study provided a concrete foundation for that optimism: Laboratory-grown neural tissue had supported both biological repair and measurable improvements in function.

More recent developments have strengthened the program’s path toward clinical testing. In June 2026, Matricelf reported completing an animal safety study with monitoring extending up to 39 weeks after implantation. According to the company, no treatment-related toxicity, tumor formation or spread of the implant to distant tissues was detected. “The results provide strong support for the safety profile of our technology,” Matricelf CEO Gil Hakim said in the announcement.

Matricelf also launched a larger study examining recovery of movement and sensory responses after established injuries, with initial results expected toward the end of 2026. The research is now advancing from the original demonstration toward the evidence needed for its next major step: testing the implant in a patient.

Toward the first patient

In an August update, the Ness Ziona-based company estimated that treatment of a first selected patient could begin at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan in the first half of 2027, provided the remaining scientific and regulatory requirements are met.

The preparations bring tissue engineering into contact with the people who would deliver the treatment. Sheba is developing the manufacturing process, while spinal-cord rehabilitation specialists at Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center in Ra’anana are helping evaluate potential recipients. In September, Matricelf also reported U.S. Food and Drug Administration feedback supporting key elements of its proposed human study, including the patient population and clinical assessments.

The proposed trial would focus on adults with established, complete traumatic injuries in the chest region of the spinal cord. Alongside safety and changes in nerve function, it would assess independence in everyday life. That includes abilities such as dressing, moving between a bed and wheelchair, and managing bladder and bowel function. These are concrete measures of what recovery could mean for a patient.

Walking remains the ultimate ambition. “If this works in humans, and we believe that it will, it can offer all paralyzed people hope that they may walk again,” Dvir’s research team noted. Hakim added that “conditions once considered irreversible will become treatable,” and emphasized the importance of “restoring function rather than managing symptoms.”

Eli Sprecher, CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, described the effort as bringing together “advanced Israeli science, a world-class clinical manufacturing infrastructure, and real hope for millions of people around the world.”

Health Science and Technology
Shimon Sherman
Shimon Sherman Shimon Sherman
Shimon Sherman is a columnist covering global security, Middle Eastern affairs, and geopolitical developments. His reporting provides in-depth analysis on topics such as the resurgence of ISIS, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, judicial reforms in Israel, and the evolving landscape of militant groups in Syria and Iraq. With a focus on investigative journalism and expert interviews, his work offers critical insights into the most pressing issues shaping international relations and security.
EXPLORE JNS
University of Michigan
U.S. News
‘Local, programmatic decision,’ Hillel International says of University of Michigan chapter breaking with Israeli advocacy groups
“If Michigan Hillel wants to remain the center of Jewish life on campus, it cannot retreat from one of the central and challenging parts of being Jewish there,” Seth Mendel, of CAMERA, told JNS.
October 9, 2026 05:03 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus, 21, from Haifa, a combat officer in the IDF’s 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion, who was killed in Southern Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF officer killed in Humvee accident in Southern Lebanon
Three other soldiers were lightly wounded when the military vehicle overturned.
October 9, 2026 12:54 AM
JNS Staff
Mamdani Oct. 7 Lander
U.S. News
Protesters jeer Mamdani at ‘anti-occupation’ Oct. 7 vigil, accuse anti-Israel mayor of being too easy on Jewish state
“Jewish New Yorkers deserve to mourn in peace, free from hatred and intimidation,” stated New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “There is no excuse for this. None.”
Oct. 8, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
European Parliament Brussels
World News
EU should put Muslim Brotherhood on terror list, European Parliament votes
The matter now goes to the European Council, which determines political matters for the European Union.
Oct. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
06:02
UN investigator who accused Israel of genocide wins Nobel Peace Prize
05:37
‘UK Jews nine times more likely than Muslims to face hate crime’
05:33
Binyamin launches body-camera initiative for Jewish shepherds
04:52
Australian police chief warns of ‘very volatile’ security threat to Jews
04:10
UK Green Party leader loses parliamentary bid after anti-Zionist vote
03:34
Berlin parties reach antisemitism deal ahead of coalition talks
03:17
European Parliament backs adding Muslim Brotherhood-linked entities to EU terror list
03:08
Netanyahu meets Paraguayan vice president in Jerusalem
02:33
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
02:13
ZAKA recovers remains of final Oct. 7 victim
01:59
Three killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
01:53
Trump: US won’t strike Iran before Nov. 3 midterms
01:15
Sa’ar: Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
01:02
Herzog presents civilian heroism awards to six flydubai heroes
14:46
IDF officer killed, three soldiers injured in southern Lebanon
14:05
US officials in Saudi Arabia now require ‘special authorization’ to use Riyadh airport
13:10
Israel eliminates two Hamas members, including one who held hostages
12:29
Syria ‘key’ part of MidEast ‘Rubik’s Cube,’ US envoy says
12:05
USS Abraham Lincoln returning from Iran after ‘historic mission,’ Hegseth says
11:41
Pennsylvania human rights panel decries ‘racist, antisemitic’ vandalism at playground
10:58
‘Absolutely despicable,’ Hochul says of anti-Israel protesters disrupting Oct. 7 vigil
10:46
Trump endorses Mike Rodgers over ‘terrorist sympathizer’ El-Sayed
08:59
Netanyahu says he received no warning of Oct. 7 attack
08:43
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Five shepherds wounded as Palestinian terror wave continues
08:28
Noa Argamani returns to Nova massacre site with 1,000 Christian leaders
08:23
Rep. Randy Fine: There will never be a Palestinian state
08:04
Dutch Jewish author says ‘terrorist Hamas mob’ assaulted him at protest
07:44
Police: Jerusalem sukkah arson was ‘racially motivated’
07:22
Three indicted for selling gun to Beersheva bus station terrorist
07:02
Antisemitic hate crimes in England and Wales rise 10%, Jews most targeted per capita
06:44
UK diplomats leave former consulate as Israel downgrades status
06:22
Undercover Israeli forces arrest terror suspect in Samaria
06:08
Netanyahu hosts Paraguayan vice president to discuss closer ties
05:55
IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Khan Yunis strike
05:45
Netanyahu congratulates SNSD party on Republika Srpska win
05:35
Arab Jerusalem pharmacy student indicted over plot to kill Jews with explosives, poisons
05:26
Two Palestinian teens face indictment over suspected arson in Samaria
04:53
Israel’s US envoy: Son breathing on his own after terror attack
04:29
Hadash MK Ofer Cassif convicted of assaulting police officer
04:11
Herzog thanks Trump for ‘heartfelt’ Oct. 7 statement
03:55
Netanyahu vows to continue pursuing Oct. 7 murderers
03:31
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims that Strait of Hormuz is shut
03:10
Israeli forces demolish home of terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews were betrayed after Oct. 7
October 8, 2026 01:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Democrats’ bargain with the left will replicate Europe’s catastrophic decline
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
In Michigan, the issue is erasing Jewish interests, not the Jewish vote
Jonathan S. Tobin