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JNS TV   Think Twice

Jews were betrayed after Oct. 7

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Gil Troy, Ep. 241

Jonathan S. Tobin
(Oct. 8, 2026 / JNS)

A half-century ago, the Soviet Union and its Third World allies passed the infamous “Zionism is racism” resolution at the United Nations. Today, the same propaganda is regurgitated by academics, liberal media and pop-culture figures who think that they are enlightened supporters of human rights. According to historian Gil Troy, who joins JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin on this week’s episode of “Think Twice,” the reason is the spread of “anti-racist” ideology that spreads antisemitic blood libels about Israel.

Troy, who wrote the definitive study of the struggle against the “Zionism is racism” resolution, sees the spread of toxic left-wing ideas as having undermined both Israel’s international standing and that of American Jews. This was evident in what he calls the “triple double cross” of liberals and feminists who betrayed citizens of the Jewish state after Oct. 7 by taking the side of the Palestinians, who murdered, raped and kidnapped Israelis.

What happened should have brought moral clarity about jihadi foes concerning the conflict; instead, it created division between the United States and Israel.

While Troy is worried about the way far-left Israeli-haters are taking over the Democratic Party, he believes that figures like Michigan Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed are a greater threat to his party than the Jews. The reason is that the shift to the far left is likely to damage Democrats in 2028, if not in 2026.

Nevertheless, it was far more important for Israel to win on the battlefield after Oct. 7, he notes, than in the arenas of public relations or diplomacy.

Analyzing the upcoming Israeli election, Troy says the divide among citizens of the Jewish state is primarily tribal. And it is causing the two main camps—those who support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the one hand, and his chief opponent, former Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, on the other—to create what may well be a stalemate in the vote. He says it’s unfortunate because there is a broad Zionist consensus on the issues of security and even on the drafting of Haredim. Though many Israelis would like the two main blocs to come together, it’s not clear whether either leader can escape the necessity of allying themselves with allies on the right or the left.

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Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, available on major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won 60-plus awards for his columns, commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
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