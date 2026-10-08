Jerusalem pharmacy student indicted over plot to kill Jews with explosives, poison

Israeli prosecutors indicted a 22-year-old pharmacy student from Jerusalem on Thursday for allegedly planning mass-casualty terrorist attacks against Jews using explosives and deadly poison.

Mohammad Shalabi, a resident of the affluent northeastern Beit Hanina neighborhood, was charged with preparing to commit a terrorist act of murder and receiving training for terrorist purposes, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Shalabi downloaded instructions for making explosives and lethal poisons, seeking to kill “a lot of Jews.” He allegedly traveled twice to Ramallah to purchase chemicals and equipment, stored them in his bedroom and conducted a chemical experiment in his bathtub.

The indictment also alleges that Shalabi planned to bomb law enforcement personnel in early 2025 after becoming angry over parking tickets issued near a local mosque. The plot was abandoned after the personnel stopped visiting the location, prosecutors said. The State Attorney’s Office has requested that Shalabi remain in custody pending trial.

Israeli forces demolish home of terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun

Security personnel on Wednesday demolished the home of the terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun in a Sept. 21 shooting attack near Neve Tzuf (aka Halamish) in the Binyamin region of Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Soldiers and Border Police officers carried out the demolition in the village of Biddu.

Israeli security forces also conducted counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria, arresting wanted suspects, including Hamas affiliates, and searching for weapons. Forces also demolished memorials that glorified terrorists and encouraged terrorism, the IDF said.

כוחות הביטחון במבצע מעצרים ותחקורים, הריסת בית מחבל, אנדרטאות ושלטי הסתה לטרור ביהודה ושומרון



כוחות הביטחון הרסו את בית המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בו נרצח נתנאל שוקרון ז״ל



לכל הפרטים👇https://t.co/CY3xGHcTSW pic.twitter.com/gM44FQac4Q — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 7, 2026

Undercover Israeli forces arrest terror suspect in Samaria

Undercover Border Police officers, assisted by IDF troops and intelligence from the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), arrested a man suspected of involvement in terrorist activity in the Samaria village of Deir Istiya overnight, police said on Thursday.

The officers entered the village covertly, raided the suspect’s home and transferred him to the Shin Bet for questioning, police said.

Palestinian teens face indictment over suspected arson in Samaria

The Israel Police has completed questioning two 16-year-old Palestinians suspected of arson near Homesh in Samaria on Sept. 18, the force said on Thursday.

Prosecutors have filed a declaration of intent to indict the suspects, with charges expected in the coming days.

The teenagers, from Burqa and Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, were arrested following an investigation by the Ariel police station.

According to police, the suspects intended to harm security forces and disrupt the lives of local residents. They are expected to face charges including arson, conspiracy to commit a felony and endangering human life.