More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli FM to JNS: Israel faces difficult diplomatic years, must stand together

Gideon Sa’ar urged unity, and warned that violence in Judea and Samaria is damaging ties with Israel’s closest friends.

Ariel Kahana
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at the JNS studio. Photo by Yuri Skvirsky.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at the JNS studio. Photo by Yuri Skvirsky.
(Oct. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israel faces several difficult years in the diplomatic arena and must confront them together, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told Ariel Kahana, managing editor of JNS Israel’s Hebrew edition, in an interview published on Wednesday.

“We are under diplomatic attack. In my view, it will continue in the coming years,” Sa’ar said on JNS’s “Good for the Jews” podcast.

He called for a unity government built around the right-wing bloc but broadened to include other parties, saying international pressure aims to force the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“We face several difficult and challenging years in the diplomatic arena. It would be best for us to face them together,” he said.

Sa’ar warned against assuming Israel can rely solely on military strength or manage without international ties. He said some fellow ministers who hold that view “are wrong.”

The foreign minister also said extremist violence in Judea and Samaria is exacting “an enormous price” among Israel’s closest friends, including on the American right.

“There are things we must improve, and not through public diplomacy—we must improve the reality on the ground,” he said, questioning how an incident involving 100 rioters could end with only two arrests.

Sa’ar pointed to Central and Eastern Europe as important sources of support against efforts to impose European Union sanctions. In some European countries, however, such as Ireland, it was a “lost battle,” he added.

“There are countries where, in my opinion, it’s a lost battle. That’s why I decided to close the embassy in Dublin,” he said. “I didn’t see any direction of change if there were a change of government.”

Sa’ar ordered the embassy shuttered in December 2024, citing the “extreme anti-Israel policy of the Irish government.”

Spain was a different case, he continued, noting that elections there “are expected very soon.

“I am convinced that a government of the right-wing parties in Spain—even if it will certainly not be like the Czech Republic or Slovenia—will be a government that one can talk to; it will certainly not be anti-Israel by definition,” Sa’ar told JNS.

He said 2027 would be “a fascinating political year” in Europe, with elections in Poland, Italy, Spain and France.

“It will be very interesting to see where this goes,” he said.

Sa’ar said the diplomatic onslaught against the Jewish state is fed mainly by left-wing governments whose base strongly backs the Palestinian cause, and cited Britain as an example.

Last month, Britain announced a ban on Israeli products from Judea and Samaria. It also joined 11 other countries in announcing they would sanction, or consider sanctioning, goods from Jewish communities in the area.

“In England, I spoke with both the leader of the Conservatives, Kemi [Badenoch], and the leader of Reform U.K., Nigel Farage,” he said.

“Nigel Farage said, ‘If we are in power, we will undo what the Labour government did.’ These are statements that have also been made in other places in the world, also in Australia,” the Israeli foreign minister said. “And therefore, yes, who is in power and what his political base demands has an influence,” he added.

At the same time, he continued, Israel has suffered damage in “most countries” in the realm of public opinion.

“In international public opinion in general, we also have a problem in most countries. And this is something that is deep and that we must deal with,” he said.

With regard to the Middle East, he sounded a more hopeful note.

The United Arab Emirates, for example, remains determined to strengthen ties with Israel, he said, and highlighted recently agreed steps to upgrade relations with Morocco.

He said he had twice spoken by phone with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates since the Sept. 30 terrorist attack aboard flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, he said, and that the determination to strengthen bilateral ties “exists not only on our side,” but “also exists on theirs.”

While the effort to crash the plane carrying 174 passengers was “first and foremost” an attempt to murder Israelis, he said, it was also an act “directed against the United Arab Emirates.”

Sa’ar said he expects the UAE to again serve as a travel hub for Israelis once the details of the incident become clearer and new security arrangements are put in place.

“There were gaps here that need to be learned from,” he added.

Asked about growing calls within the Democratic Party to restrict arms sales or condition aid to Israel, Sa’ar said the trend “certainly” concerns him. Still, he said support for Israel remains broad among the American public and most members of Congress.

“Our task is to work hard to preserve and expand this alliance, and not take anything for granted,” he said.

Israeli Foreign Policy
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is the managing editor of JNS Israel, Hebrew edition. He is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump, Netanyahu speak on third anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
The American leader wished the Israeli premier well and condemned Hamas atrocities.
October 8, 2026 03:21 AM
JNS Staff
Gideon Sa'ar
Israel News
Israel downgrades UK Jerusalem consulate after sanctions on Judea, Samaria
Twenty British diplomats will leave Israel; seven remain under an agreement that pauses retaliation while talks continue.
October 8, 2026 04:15 AM
Canaan Lidor
Mamdani fire
U.S. News
Mamdani statement an effort to ‘hijack’ Oct. 7 anniversary, Danon tells JNS
“Mamdani could not even give us one day to mourn without defaming the Jewish people and giving cover to our enemies,” Inna Vernikov, a Jewish member of the New York City Council, told JNS. “We will not let Mamdani and his radical pals rewrite Oct. 7.”
Oct. 7, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Haverford College
U.S. News
Haverford president ‘heartbroken, furious’ by alleged Jew-hatred, as professor arrested for online harassment
“The charging by the FBI of Haverford College associate professor Guangtian Ha for harassment and intimidation of a Jewish Israeli professor closes the dotted line between verbal acts of harassment and actionable violence which, when Jews are the recipients, is far too often ignored,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Oct. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
Now
Two Palestinian teens face indictment over suspected arson in Samaria
04:53
Israel’s US envoy: Son breathing on his own after terror attack
04:29
Hadash MK Ofer Cassif convicted of assaulting police officer
04:11
Herzog thanks Trump for ‘heartfelt’ Oct. 7 statement
03:55
Netanyahu vows to continue pursuing Oct. 7 murderers
03:31
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims that Strait of Hormuz is shut
03:10
Israeli forces demolish home of terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun
02:57
Miliband: Britain to keep eastern Jerusalem presence as ‘UK Mission’
02:51
US warns Americans in Saudi Arabia over Houthi threats to airports
02:37
Israeli FM: British consulate in Jerusalem ending operations, 20 diplomats to leave
02:29
IDF: Hamas terrorist took explosives from north Gaza hospital
02:13
Israeli minister meets Ukraine chief rabbi amid ongoing war
02:09
Israeli envoy to US decries Mamdani’s ‘dangerous lies’
01:49
Huckabee blasts NYC Mayor Mamdani over Oct. 7 anniversary remarks
01:44
Herzog to present Israelis who thwarted flydubai attack with civilian heroism award
01:23
Trump on Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘We will never forget’
01:12
IDF slays Gazan terrorist who tried to sabotage military infrastructure
00:07
Israel, Paraguay sign health cooperation agreement in Jerusalem
23:06
JNS, Yad L’Olim to host English-language Israeli election debate
17:50
Los Angeles mayor denounces ‘all forms of hate’ in Oct. 7 message
15:13
White House honors Oct. 7, stays ‘committed to confronting terrorism’
15:09
One killed, eight injured in missile attack on Riyadh airport
14:57
Brooklyn man charged with hate crimes in attack on Jew in Crown Heights, NYPD says
14:23
Republican Jewish Coalition spends $2 million targeting Jewish voters in Mich. Senate race
12:43
Pennsylvania college nixes young dem socialists Oct. 7 event day after prof arrested for antisemitic cyberstalking
12:41
London police arrest five, masked anti-Israel protesters outside British Jewish umbrella group’s office
12:25
B’nai Brith Canada urges gov, college leaders to probe groups promoting extremism on Oct. 7 anniversary
12:20
House speaker commemorates Oct. 7, praises Trump admin for freeing hostages
10:05
Herzog thanks Christian leaders from 117 countries for support of Israel
08:59
Documentary shows Beersheva hospital treating 674 wounded on Oct. 7
08:43
IDF chief: Military must always be ready for surprise war
08:25
Rubio commemorates Oct. 7 massacre, recommits US to ‘defense of civilization’
08:05
US state lawmakers visit Samaria, back ‘Judea and Samaria’ legislation
07:46
Board of Peace marks Oct. 7 with vow to disarm, deradicalize Gaza
07:38
IDF neutralizes terrorist after rock attack in Samaria
07:22
Israel Prison Service raids terrorist wings on Oct. 7 anniversary
07:02
Hamas hails Oct. 7 as ‘military miracle,’ urges wider attacks
06:46
Mia Schem marks Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘I carry with me those who did not return’
06:25
Magen David Adom launches Oct. 7 memorial site honoring first responders
06:11
Trump on Iranian nuclear ambitions: ‘That will never happen’
06:03
Knesset panel presses implementation of Oct. 7 terrorist prosecution law
05:46
Rubio: Iran missed ‘multiple opportunities’ for nuclear agreement
05:24
Israel warns of heightened Oct. 7 anniversary terror threat abroad
05:02
Vance on Iran: ‘We’re not going to trade words for actions’
04:45
IDF detains dozens over Oct. 7 incitement in Judea, Samaria
04:23
Israel marks three years since Oct. 7 at 6:29 a.m.
04:01
Former hostage Yarden Bibas mourns wife and sons three years after Oct. 7 abduction
03:41
On Oct. 7 anniversary, Ben-Gvir calls to disarm Palestinian Authority
03:22
Israeli FM Sa’ar meets 1,000 Christian leaders at Jerusalem summit
03:03
Over three years, IDF struck 100,000 targets; 31,500 projectiles fired at Israel
More Updates
JNS TV
Participants of a rally against antisemitism and in support of Israel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by André Dorst/Christenen voor Israel.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Netherlands searches Israeli travelers for Judea and Samaria products
October 7, 2026 07:28 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The real lesson of Oct. 7? Stop appealing for sympathy
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
The looming crisis no one in Israel is preparing for
Amit Segal