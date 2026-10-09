The banality of the blood libel

Everyone reading this already knows the genocide charge is a lie.

We call it a slander, a moral inversion, an outrageous double standard, a malicious smear. But it is worse than that. It is a modern blood libel. And we must start treating it as such.

We do not need another panel parsing the 1948 Genocide Convention, another military brief on civilian-to-combatant death ratios in dense urban and subterranean warfare or another semantic breakdown of dolus specialis—specific intent.

We know that neither the International Court of Justice nor the International Criminal Court has found Israel guilty of genocide, and that biased NGOs have quietly shifted statutory goalposts to keep the Jewish state within their crosshairs.

We know what we’re looking at: an ancient, eliminationist blood libel retrofitted in the vocabulary of international human rights.

If someone revived the medieval libel that Jews ritually slaughter children to drink their blood, we would not produce a white paper on dietary laws. We would recognize the slander as a predicate for violence and treat the accuser as a pariah. Yet confronted with an accusation of the supreme crime against humanity designed to justify our demonization, subjugation and ultimate destruction, mainstream institutions instinctively respond with what we do best: We bring Socratic rigor, Talmudic precision and data-driven white papers to fight an unprincipled assault, effectively treating moral arsonists and gullible followers alike as legitimate debate partners.

That defensive posture created a permission structure. By meeting this demonizing smear with polite counter-arguments rather than immediate social shunning, we allowed it to harden from fringe provocation into elite dogma. Today, “genocide” has quietly become coffee-shop vernacular, academic orthodoxy and an ambient slur applied to anyone who believes Israel has a right to exist. We see the straight line running from this rhetoric to Jewish students barricaded in libraries and synagogues firebombed in broad daylight.

You cannot coexist with a perpetrator of genocide. You do not share a boardroom, an orchestra pit or a faculty lounge with monsters committing the supreme atrocity. To cement that label onto the Jewish state and the vast majority of Jews worldwide who support Israel’s existence is to mandate our total moral quarantine. In a liberal democracy, stripping a group of its moral legitimacy is not harmless rhetoric; it demands their subjugation by force, guarantees violent aggression and lays the groundwork for their physical eradication.

The genocide accusation is not a human-rights argument; it is a predicate for elimination.

There are no more defensive perimeters left to fall back on. We stand at a stark fork in the road: We either continue down the current path—watching the supreme crime against humanity degraded into an empty slur painting a permanent target on Jewish backs—or we draw an unyielding line and treat this slander as the blood libel it is. Resisting it must be our last stand.

A free society cannot survive without non-negotiable boundaries against demonizing, eliminationist hate.

We arrived at this point because civil society’s moral immune system is broken. For years, our culture trivialized accountability by exhausting its outrage on minor ideological heresies, disarming itself against genuine malice. When shame lost its universal power and devolved into tribal warfare, we forgot a fundamental truth: pluralism is not a suicide pact. A free society requires wide latitude for dissent and fierce political disagreement, but it cannot survive without non-negotiable boundaries against demonizing, eliminationist hate.

The genocide libel exploits this vacuum by operating as a rhetorical Trojan horse. To the undiscerning eye, it mimics high-minded humanitarianism. But once rolled past the gates of civil discourse and accepted as legitimate debate, the belly opens, unleashing a payload engineered to dehumanize a community and license its destruction.

Because it arrives in this disguise, millions echoing the charge are genuinely, profoundly ignorant. The typical student or activist parrots the word because their peers, professors and cultural icons compel them to. They cannot define the statutory elements of the crime, nor do they understand military intent; they simply see devastation on a screen and repeat the slogan of the day.

To halt this advance and restore the taboo, we must execute an unyielding pincer movement, combining a bottom-up educational off-ramp for naive peers with a top-down quarantine of the cultural elites who launder the lie.

The bottom-up approach requires everyday citizens to draw firm boundaries in their daily lives, while extending grace to the uninformed. When an acquaintance, peer or student parrots the charge, our initial response should not be immediate “cancellation,” but direct, uncompromising confrontation that defines the legal reality of warfare and exposes the lethal pedigree of this blood libel. If they recognize the gravity of the word and abandon it, the offense was born of ignorance. The matter ends there.

If they double down after being informed, ignorance is no longer an excuse. The pass expires, and social shunning must begin: personal estrangement, professional friction and exclusion from polite company. The door to repair remains open, but the cost of reentry escalates. It requires an explicit acknowledgment of the harm done, a formal renunciation of the libel and a visible break with the movement that weaponized it. From the top down, cultural and institutional leaders should receive no grace.

Academics, university presidents, editors, politicians and celebrity artists operate on entirely different terms than ordinary citizens. They are societal force multipliers whose platforms turn words into policy, dogma and ambient culture. Whether they possess the intelligence to know better or simply wield massive amplification without regard for the consequences, they cannot claim the luxury of naive ignorance. When figures with institutional and cultural power deploy the genocide charge, they build the overarching permission structure that normalizes hate for millions. They do so with abandon because, right now, hate pays. It buys algorithmic validation and cheap applause while costing them nothing.

To break that incentive, we must stop playing defense and go on the offense. We must make this hate costly again.

Trafficking in a blood libel must carry the same professional toxicity that the entertainment industry already applies to overt racism. When New England Patriots owner and Jewish philanthropist Robert Kraft removed rapper Macklemore from a stadium lineup, it required no corporate hand-wringing. It required only a single, unyielding standard: You traffic in a blood libel that endangers human beings, and I will not allow my stage to launder it into the mainstream.

Anyone who books, produces, funds, or platforms figures who deploy this libel must understand that they are absorbing that moral and commercial liability. For elites, redemption cannot come through a PR-crafted statement of regret; it demands a full mea culpa, public retractions, an accounting of the damage inflicted and active labor to dismantle the lie they popularized.

Ultimately, this cannot be a fight waged by Jews alone. Civil society as a whole faces a stark choice. We can continue down the path of tribal sorting, in which bad actors weaponize moral language to destroy the innocent without consequence. Or we can do the hard work of restoring our universal moral taboos against eliminationist hate, applied without fear or partisan favor.

The genocide accusation against the Jewish state offers our culture a rare, decisive opportunity to begin that restoration. Unlike ambiguous dog whistles or subjective microaggressions, this is an explicit, definable, one-word slander. It is factually, legally and historically a lie—and it is uttered on the record.

Because the line is so stark, society can finally bring its full moral weight to bear. By refusing to debate this blood libel and demanding immediate, uncompromising social and professional costs for those who deploy it, we can make the charge unaffordable again. If we succeed, we will not only protect the Jewish community from real-world violence; we will begin to restore the foundational moral guardrails of liberal democracy itself.

Originally published by White Rose magazine.