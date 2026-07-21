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‘We Shall Rise’ exhibition brings Oct. 7 into sharp focus

Acclaimed Israeli photographer Ziv Koren and poet Noam Horev combine images, film, music and artifacts in an immersive tribute to Israel’s pain and resilience after the Hamas attacks.

Howard Blas
The entrance to the "We Shall Rise" immersive exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, which chronicles the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s resilience through photography, video, music and artifacts, July 20, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.
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The entrance to the “We Shall Rise” immersive exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, which chronicles the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s resilience through photography, video, music and artifacts, July 20, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.
The entrance to the "We Shall Rise" immersive exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, which chronicles the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s resilience through photography, video, music and artifacts, July 20, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.
The entrance to the “We Shall Rise” immersive exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, which chronicles the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s resilience through photography, video, music and artifacts, July 20, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

“We Shall Rise,” an immersive art installation created by acclaimed Israeli photographer Ziv Koren and poet Noam Horev, offers visitors a powerful multimedia journey through the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the country’s resilience in the years since.

Housed in a 500-square-yard space on the rooftop of Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, the exhibition combines photography, video, music, narration and artifacts in an experience designed to help Israelis and visitors alike process the trauma of the attacks and their aftermath.

The tour showcases 11 large-scale installations and lasts approximately 45 minutes. Visitors receive a headset with narration in Hebrew or English before moving through eight themed installations, each featuring a three- to four-minute audiovisual presentation.

Visitors are invited to watch multimedia presentations during the "We Shall Rise" immersive exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, July 20, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.
Visitors are invited to watch multimedia presentations during the “We Shall Rise” immersive exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, July 20, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.

The first installation, “A Gray Sunrise,” depicts the devastation in Gaza border communities overrun by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Burned children’s toys, bicycles and homes accompany the words of the mourners’ Kaddish, which gradually assemble across the screen.

“How Do You Explain to a Child?” poses haunting questions, including: “How do I explain an orphaned doll in a pile to a child?” and “How do I explain what I can’t explain to myself?” Visitors then pass a burned-out car before continuing through the exhibition.

“Fighting for Home” follows Israeli soldiers in Gaza through striking close-up images of tanks, homes, tunnels and frontline operations. One memorable scene shows a soldier in uniform at his own wedding during a brief leave from the front, with the couple photographed atop a tank.

Other installations include “The Mothers’ Vow,” featuring the now-familiar “Bring Them Home” signs; “The Human Spirit,” focusing on wounded Israelis, including amputees, and their rehabilitation; “The Miracle of People,” highlighting civilian volunteer efforts to feed soldiers and displaced families; “You Wouldn’t Take My Country away from Me,” which opens with a disclaimer that the incoming rocket sirens heard during the presentation are part of the exhibit and not real; and finally, “We Will Rise Again,” which juxtaposes military funerals with emotional scenes of hostages reunited with family members.

Images from photographer Ziv Koren at the "We Shall Rise" installation at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, July 20, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Ziv Koren.
Images from photographer Ziv Koren at the “We Shall Rise” installation at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, July 20, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Ziv Koren.

One particularly poignant display features abducted soldier Lt. Hadar Goldin alongside the number marking the days his body was held by Hamas in Gaza. Goldin’s body was returned to Israel on Nov. 9, 2025, more than 11 years after Hamas murdered him and abducted his body during “Operation Protective Edge” on Aug. 1, 2014. His remains had been held in Gaza for 4,118 days before being transferred to Israel via the Red Cross and positively identified

The final gallery presents “Then and Now,” a series of side-by-side photographs taken at the same locations shortly after Oct. 7 and again in recent months. The images document the gradual recovery of communities including Be’eri, Nir Oz, Sderot and Kfar Aza.

Ziv Koren, Danna Azrieli and Noam Horev at the opening of the "We Shall Rise" exhibition at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv. May 31, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Ziv Koren, Danna Azrieli and Noam Horev at the opening of the “We Shall Rise” exhibition at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv. May 31, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

Presidential visit

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, were among those moved by the exhibition.

In a social-media post on July 16 following their visit, Herzog described it as “a vivid portrayal of the horrors of Oct. 7 and its aftermath” and praised Koren, Horev and the production team led by Azrieli Group chairwoman Danna Azrieli for bringing the project to life.

“It tells the story of both the agony and the resilience of the people of Israel since the events of Oct. 7, 2023,” Herzog wrote, encouraging the public to visit.

In a video message, Herzog added: “It reminds us what happened on Oct. 7 and afterwards. It also tells the story of an incredible nation that rose from deep pain with enormous strength and hope.”

Exhibition staff said several senior American officials have toured the installation in recent weeks.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 30 on the rooftop level of Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall, 132 Menachem Begin Road. It is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is 39 shekels, with discounts available, and the exhibition is recommended for visitors ages 14 and older.

Just before visitors return their headsets at the end of the tour, the narrator leaves them with one final message: “We hope you will remember to be kind to one another.”

Israeli Society
Howard Blas
Howard Blas Howard Blas
Howard Blas is a social worker and special-education teacher by training. He teaches Jewish studies and prepares students with a range of disabilities for b’nai mitzvah. He regularly leads Birthright Israel “classic” and service trips for people with disabilities. His publications can be viewed here.
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