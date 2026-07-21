Nazareth man arrested over plot to attack Israeli minister

A 29-year-old Israeli citizen from Nazareth was arrested on suspicion of attempting to join Hamas and planning terrorist activity, including an alleged plot to attack a serving government minister, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Muhammad Awad contacted Hamas seeking to enlist and receive resources for carrying out attacks.

The Northern District Attorney’s Office submitted a prosecutor’s statement to the Nof HaGalil-Nazareth court ahead of a planned indictment.

According to Hebrew media reports, the suspect allegedly planned to attack National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who wrote on Telegram that this was the ninth time terrorist organizations had tried to harm him.

Ben-Gvir thanked the Shin Bet, police and other security forces and vowed that “you will not scare me, and I will not be deterred,” adding that he would continue working “for the people of Israel.”