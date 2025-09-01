Financial crunch alters kids’ school lunches

( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

More than a third of Israeli parents are skipping certain food items for their children’s school meals due to financial constraints, according to a survey by Leket Israel—The National Food Bank and the Midgam Research Institute.

The poll, conducted among 675 parents of elementary school children with a margin of error of ±3.7%, highlights how rising costs are shaping the contents of lunchboxes across the country.

Thirty-five percent of parents have had to forgo specific foods for school meals because of cost concerns, with one in three citing finances as the main factor in selecting sandwich ingredients, the survey found. About a third actively looked for cheaper alternatives over the past year, underscoring widespread financial pressures among families.

Economic gaps are reflected in the findings: Over half of families earning below the national average salary prioritized cost when choosing ingredients, compared to less than one-fifth of households with above-average incomes. When it comes to healthy choices, 20% of parents overall said they skip more nutritious options because of their cost, but that figure reaches 30% among lower-income respondents.

Despite these challenges, most parents reported sending their children to school with what they consider healthy and balanced meals. For many, however, the priority is simply making sure their child does not go hungry—66% of parents said their main concern was that their child gets enough to eat, even if this means compromising on health.

The survey revealed gaps in what children bring to school: 86% of children have a sandwich packed for them, but this drops to 72% in significantly underprivileged homes and rises to 90% among families above the national average salary. Fifty-five percent of children from lower-income families bring vegetables, compared to 67% in higher-earning households.

Social factors also influence meal choices, with 34% of parents reporting they tailor what their children bring to match what their classmates bring, demonstrating a mix of financial constraints, nutrition concerns and peer pressure at play.

Smadar Hod Ovadia, vice president of nutrition and quality at Leket Israel, said, “The child’s lunchbox has become a mirror of Israel’s economic reality. Parents want to give their children the best but are forced to compromise because of financial pressures or social influence.”

She urged greater awareness of healthy eating and improved access to nutritious food.

Leket Israel, the country’s largest food rescue organization, collected more than 31,000 tons of fresh produce and over two million meals in 2024, distributing them to around 415,000 people weekly through a network of 300 nonprofit agencies.