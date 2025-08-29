Florida senator donates portion of salary to US Holocaust museum

( Aug. 29, 2025 / JNS )

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who donates his $174,000 Senate salary to charity, announced on Thursday a portion donated to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

“It’s so important that every generation understands the atrocities of the Holocaust, and the museum does an incredible job teaching those lessons to millions of people every year,” Scott stated. “By sharing the stories of those who survived and those who were murdered, providing critical resources to educators, and reminding each of us what it means when we say ‘Never Again,’ it is a vital institution.

“Their dedication to shining a light on this evil is more important than ever as we are witnessing a disgusting rise in antisemitism in our nation and around the globe,” he said.

Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the U.S. Holocaust Museum, told JNS that the museum welcomed the donation.

“We are deeply grateful for Senator Scott’s personal generosity to the museum, his longstanding commitment to Holocaust education at the state and national level,” she said.

Bloomfield also noted Scott’s leadership in support of the Never Again Education Act, which calls for developing and disseminating accurate information about the Holocaust. It was signed into law in May 2020.

“He fully understands that Holocaust education is more important than ever, given the alarming rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial,” she told JNS.

Scott, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, did not take a salary during his two terms as governor of Florida. However, as a member of the Senate, he is legally required to be paid and cannot waive his compensation. As such, he divides his salary among several charities each quarter, according to Scott’s office.

Following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the subsequent increase in antisemitism, he donated part of his salary to the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg.

“The Florida Holocaust Museum serves as a beacon of light and a reminder that while the Jewish people have endured thousands of years of hate and persecution, we will never let hate win and destroy Israel or the Jewish people,” he said at the time.