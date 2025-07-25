Floyd Mayweather to IDF soldiers: You are winners; I’m proud of you

( July 25, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated world boxing champion who crafted an extraordinary legacy throughout his career, has returned to Israel once again. As global opinion criticizes Israel’s ongoing military operations against Hamas in Gaza, he continues to offer support and encouragement.

“I don’t remember anymore how many times I’ve been in Israel, but it’s probably a lot,” he laughed in an interview he gave to Israel Hayom on Thursday evening. “It’s a beautiful place, with wonderful people. I’ve always had Israeli friends, and I will continue coming here until my dying day.”

Floyd Mayweather, 48, arrived at the BAYZ restaurant on Tel Aviv’s Hilton Beach to meet with soldiers who have spent recent years in Gaza’s alleyways or battles against Hezbollah in Lebanon. As he walked around, the soldiers showered him with love. “I’ve been dying over you since childhood. If you’re looking for a bodyguard, I’m here,” one of them told him.

“These are young fighters,” he said when we spoke, “I was a young fighter. I know how it is.”

Q: Does war remind you of a boxing match?

A: A fighter is a fighter and of course when you fight you want to win, and it doesn’t always happen, but in boxing there’s usually another opportunity. There are many boxers in my company, Mayweather Promotions; some win, some lose, but I love them all the same.

Q: In recent years, when we refer to a complete victory, we primarily mean a military victory.

A: Everyone wants to win in life, and that’s not true only for your country, but for the entire world. Victory is a matter of being positive, humble, respectful and appreciating what you have.

Floyd Mayweather in Tel Aviv, July 24, 2025. Photo by Alan Shiver.

Mayweather walked around Tel Aviv’s seaside, surrounded by heavy security befitting his status as a mega-celebrity who earned about a billion dollars during his career. He had four American “refrigerators,” each about 6″7′ tall and of corresponding width, but even the intimidating bodyguards couldn’t prevent fans from approaching the legend.

“Know that you are winners,” the boxer acknowledged the warm reception. “I’m here to support you, and I will continue coming. I am proud of the State of Israel. Thank you for receiving me.”

Mayweather is no longer an active boxer. The man who won every possible title with a record of 50-0 as a professional says he doesn’t really miss the days in the ring. “Because it’s very different from the period when I boxed,” he tried to explain. “But boxing is still boxing.”

Q: Why is it different?

A: I paved the way from the bottom to the top and achieved everything, while today guys want to achieve everything within 10 fights. They shorten the path and don’t build themselves from the bottom up.

Q: Do you identify an heir in the ring today?

A: There are many talented young people in the boxing world, but as an icon in this sport, a legend, my job is to encourage young fighters to work hard and push each other to excellence so that one day they will surpass me.

One of Mayweather’s advantages in the ring was self-confidence. Going up to fight when you know there’s no chance you’ll lose. Therefore, his answer to the question of who is the greatest boxer of all time was not surprising.

A: I didn’t enter this sport to say someone is better than me,” he said, “I know that every time an opponent was facing me, I won, and that’s a blessing. My job is not to talk about others’ careers, but to take care of Floyd Mayweather, and every time I boxed, I gave 100% and came out with my hand on top.

Mayweather’s entourage signaled that he needed to continue with his schedule and also breathe some air in Tel Aviv’s oppressive late July humidity. Before we parted, I asked if Israel, a judo powerhouse, also has a chance in boxing.

A: If you get your head right, then it doesn’t matter where we come from, we’re capable of winning. All you need is faith, patience and a lot of hard work.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.