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News   Israel News

Sa’ar lauds US barring of funds for Palestinians under Taylor Force Act

The Palestinian Authority’s “pay-for-slay” policy of subsidizing terrorists and their families “must end now!” Israel’s top diplomat stressed.

May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Dec. 10, 2025. Source: @GidonSaar/X.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (right) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Dec. 10, 2025. Source: @GidonSaar/X.
( May 22, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday praised the Trump administration for barring U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority for the next 10 years, as part of a lawsuit settlement.

“We appreciate the commitment of [President Donald] Trump and his Administration to enforcing U.S. law under the Taylor Force Act,” Sa’ar tweeted, referring to a 2018 anti-terrorism law proscribing U.S. aid to the P.A. as long as the latter continues to subsidize terrorists and their families.

“The Act prohibits funding that directly benefits the Palestinian Authority for continuing its ‘pay-for-slay’ policy of supporting terrorism. The P.A. must end this evil policy now!” the minister added.

On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department reached a settlement to commit to enforcing the Taylor Force Act that Congress passed and Trump signed into law.

In 2022, America First Legal sued the Biden administration on behalf of Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) and the parents of Taylor Force—a 28-year-old U.S. Army veteran and graduate-school student, who was killed in a stabbing attack in Jaffa in 2016—for “unlawfully financing a foreign government that continues to incentivize terrorism,” in violation of the Taylor Force Act.

The suit also included terror-victim advocate Sarri Singer, who was wounded in a suicide bus-bombing in Jerusalem in 2003 that killed 17 people.

Under the new agreement, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the State Department commits to comply with the Taylor Force Act for the next 10 years and to establish stricter internal review procedures.

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