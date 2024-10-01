JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Four IDF soldiers wounded in Samaria counter-terror ops

The troops, from the IDF's Duvdevan unit, were carrying out an arrest raid in Nablus when terrorists opened fire on them, according to the Israeli military.

Israeli forces during a counterterror operation in Jenin in northern Samaria, Sept. 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israeli forces during a counterterror operation in Jenin in northern Samaria, Sept. 2024. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(Oct. 1, 2024 / JNS)

Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were wounded during counter-terror operations in northern Samaria overnight Monday, the military announced.

One soldier from the IDF’s elite Duvdevan unit was seriously wounded and three others moderately hurt during an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists in the Balata camp in Nablus (Shechem).

All four were evacuated to hospital for treatment, according to the IDF.

The soldiers had been conducting an arrest raid when terrorists opened fire on them, according to the military.

One Palestinian was killed and another wounded in the exchange, added the IDF.

Israeli forces located explosive charges, a gun, ammunition and other weapon parts in civilian areas of the camp, including a cafe and shops.

Separately, IDF forces killed Abed Shaheen, accused by Israel of planning and executing attacks on troops in the area. He had recently plotted to create a terror cell to target soldiers around Nablus.

Since the Oct. 7 massacre, Israel has detained over 5,250 Palestinian terror suspects across Judea and Samaria, of whom some 2,050 are affiliated with Hamas.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates