Friedman honors IDF reservists with handmade Alabama quilts

The former U.S. ambassador visited the Eretz Hemda congregation in Jerusalem, where he honored the synagogue's work in supporting Israeli soldiers.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman presents IDF families with handmade quilts from the Cotton Boll Quilt Guild of Auburn, Alabama, March 19, 2024. Credit: David Friedman/X.
(March 21, 2024 / JNS)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman this week visited the Eretz Hemda congregation in Jerusalem’s Katamon neighborhood, where he honored the synagogue’s work in supporting Israel Defense Forces soldiers and their spouses amid the war against Hamas.

Since Hamas launched its war against the Jewish state on Oct. 7, Kehillat Eretz Hemda has procured and delivered over $4 million worth of equipment and Judaica supplies to IDF troops.

In addition, the southern Jerusalem synagogue has hosted events for couples with a member serving in the military, which focus on mental health and relationship issues.

“I had the extraordinary experience this morning of joining with a very special organization…which sponsors sessions for returning Israeli reservists who have been engaged in intense battles for more than 100 days and helps to restore them to family life,” tweeted Friedman.

He noted that some of the soldiers he met even became parents while serving in the Gaza Strip or on the northern border.

As part of Tuesday’s event, Friedman presented the families with handmade quilts from the Cotton Boll Quilt Guild of Auburn, Alabama.

“To honor all of Israel’s friends from Auburn, I was proud to wear an Auburn shirt and explain to the Israeli soldiers and their families just how much love was felt for them in this small university town in Eastern Alabama,” wrote Friedman.

