From high school hallways to a homeland: What Yom Ha’atzmaut means to us

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

Walking through the crowded hallways of our high schools—rushing between classes, checking our phones, greeting friends—it’s easy to feel far removed from the dream of a Jewish homeland. Yet today, we see that dream alive and thriving: students in American public schools celebrating Israel, wearing blue and white without fear, and posting photos of Israeli flags with captions about pride and gratitude.

At NCSY’s Jewish Student Union (JSU), we see that pride in action every day. JSU clubs across the country provide a space for Jewish teens in public schools to connect, learn and lead—sometimes for the first time. In schools where being openly Jewish can feel isolating or intimidating, JSU empowers students to stand tall, celebrate their identity and bring their friends along with them.

Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, is more than a holiday. It’s a celebration of resilience, survival and the miracle of Jewish self-determination. It commemorates the historic moment in 1948 when the modern-day State of Israel was declared, offering Jews around the world a place of safety, unity and pride. For students, it’s a chance to reflect on the courage of those who fought for Israel’s independence, express gratitude for the freedoms it represents, and connect more deeply to their heritage and people.

This Yom Ha’atzmaut, our celebration carries a deeper weight. After the tragic events of Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel once again found itself fighting for its very existence, standing proudly with Israel takes on an even greater urgency. Our students have witnessed firsthand the rise of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, not just in faraway headlines, but sometimes in their own schools and communities. More than ever, they are learning that being a Jew means standing for truth, justice and hope, even when it isn’t easy.

We make sure that every student knows they have a safe, welcoming space to celebrate Israel’s independence with pride and without fear. Through supportive club advisors, inspiring programming and strong peer networks, we give students the tools and confidence to embrace their Jewish identity proudly. Whether it’s learning the facts about Israel’s history, discussing how to respond to challenges or simply being surrounded by friends who share their pride, JSU ensures that no student has to stand alone.

Students discover that being Jewish isn’t just a label. It’s a living story they are a part of, a mission they carry forward, and a source of strength they can express openly and joyfully. JSU clubs don’t just provide a place to socialize; they teach the history, values and connection that tie every student back to Am Yisrael, the “people of Israel.” Students learn about the miracle of Israel’s founding and the sacrifices that made it possible, as well as the enduring responsibility that we all share to protect and cherish it.

In the hallways where pressures to fit in can be overwhelming, JSU creates a different kind of community—one that values courage, knowledge, friendship, leadership and faith. Every meeting, every conversation and every Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration reminds students that they are not alone. They are part of a global family with a rich past and a bright future.

This Yom Ha’atzmaut, let’s celebrate more than Israel’s independence. Let’s celebrate the resilience, pride and strength of the next generation. Let’s honor the students who are choosing pride over fear, connection over isolation and leadership over indifference. Let’s commit ourselves to building more hallways, more homes and more hearts filled with the light of Jewish pride.

The story is still being written. And today, it’s our students who are holding the pen.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.