Full text: Netanyahu’s Independence Day message to Israel

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

Remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in celebration of the 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel:

“My brothers and sisters, the citizens of Israel,

On our 77th Independence Day, the wonder of Israel’s revival continues to thrill us. That wonder exists by virtue of our dear ones—our sons and daughters—who have fallen for our sake, and today we have embraced their families. It exists by virtue of our wounded heroes, who implore the dedicated medical teams to allow them to return to the battlefield.

On Independence Day one year ago, there were still some who had doubts about the power of the State of Israel. But this year, nobody has such doubts, because we have achieved a dramatic turnabout: We have changed the face of the Middle East.

Our marvelous fighters, men and women, are dealing powerful blows to our mortal enemies—on the seven fronts of the War of Redemption.

We are determined to complete the total victory—for the sake of our children and our future.

Our hostage brothers and sisters stand before our eyes at all times. We have already returned nearly 200 of them from Hamas captivity. We are obligated to return all of them—until the very last one.

Through generations, the nation of Israel has always risen above crisis situations and has grown anew. Unlike the generations that predated our independence, today we have a state, we have an army, we have security services.

We have brave fighters—who command respect the world over. When I get to meet them in the field—from Rafah to the top of Mount Hermon—I am filled with immense pride.

This is the enduring spirit—the real spirit of our nation. This is a generation of lions—the generation of victory!

While our soldiers fight on the front, you, dear citizens of Israel, you embrace them with tremendous love. Even when there are disagreements among us—at the moment of truth we all stand together: We stand together in mutual solidarity, in giving, in unparalleled inner strength.

In our national anthem we sing about the fulfilment of the hope to be a free nation in our own land, the Land of Zion and Jerusalem. Therefore, we will continue to do battle—and ensure our freedom. We will continue to fight—and protect our homeland. We will continue building the land—because we only have one home.

A home for the Jews, and for our brothers the Druze, the Christians, the Muslims, the Bedouin, the Circassians—all of the citizens of Israel.

This, our 77th Independence Day, is dedicated to oz [strength], two Hebrew letters that comprise ’77’.

And as it is said in the Bible [Job 12:16]: ‘with him is strength and wisdom.’

With strength, with wisdom, and with great spirit, G-d willing, we will complete our victory.

A joyous Independence Day to you all, citizens of the State of Israel.”