Gaza starvation ‘fabrications will soon collapse,’ Israel says

( Aug. 23, 2025 / JNS )

“Israel does not have a policy of starvation. Israel has a policy of preventing starvation,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Saturday, in the wake of a U.N.-backed report proclaiming famine in the Gaza Strip.

The PMO denounced the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification initiative report released on Friday, saying that it amounts to “a modern blood libel, spreading like wildfire through prejudice.”

Not only has there not been hunger in Gaza since Aug. 15, as the IPC report states, the PMO said, but “prices have plunged because of Israel’s surge in humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

The government body listed the humanitarian measures that the Jewish state has taken since the Hamas-led invasion of Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023, resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official figures, and the kidnapping of 251 others—the deadliest single-day attack in the state’s history.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that during the war that began 22 and a half months ago:

101,000 trucks and 2 million tons of aid have entered the Strip;

More than one ton of aid per person in Gaza was delivered;

Of 1,012 aid trucks collected in July 2025, only 10 reached warehouses; the rest were looted before distribution, per U.N./World Food Program data;

2.2 million relief packages, equal to 132 million meals, were delivered, per the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation;

86+ kitchens produce 400,000+ hot meals daily for civilians, per community kitchens run by NGOs with Israeli facilitation; and

Hundreds of pallets of food were left untouched at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, as documented by journalists, because U.N. agencies refused to distribute them.

The PMO statement continued: “Like all previous IPC reports, this one ignores Israel’s humanitarian efforts and Hamas’s systematic theft. Hamas steals aid to finance its war machine,” which caused the temporary shortages of food.

Yet Israel overcame this problem with airdrops, maritime deliveries, safe transport routes and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution points manned by American contractors, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“According to John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point, no other country at war has gone to such lengths to feed the civilian population in enemy territory. The only ones being intentionally starved in Gaza are the Israeli hostages,” it continued.

The PMO vowed that “the IPC’s fabrications will soon collapse. We have seen this before—major outlets publishing photos of children with congenital diseases like cerebral palsy, and falsely blaming Israel for ‘starvation.’”

The Israeli government said that it will continue to act responsibly, ensuring aid reaches Gaza’s civilian population, while combating Hamas.

“The Hamas-orchestrated ‘starvation campaign’ will not deter us from freeing our hostages and eliminating Hamas. The civilized world must demand two things: the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages, and the truth,” the PMO said.

According to report formulated by the IPC initiative, which is associated with some 25 global partners, including U.N. agencies, “over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions characterized by starvation, destitution and death.

“Between mid-August and the end of September 2025, conditions are expected to further worsen with famine projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis,” the IPC report stated.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee slammed the report, tweeting on Friday, “You know who is starving? The hostages kidnapped and tortured by uncivilized Hamas savages. Maybe the over-fed terrorists could share some of their warehouse full [of what] they stole with hungry people, especially the hostages.”

António Guterres, the U.N. secretary-general, said that there were “no more excuses,” and there was a need for an “immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and full, unfettered humanitarian access.”