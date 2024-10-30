German charged in Islamist plot against Jewish institution

( Oct. 30, 2024 / JNS )

German prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man with planning a terrorist attack on a Jewish institution. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed due to privacy laws, was arrested in May.

According to authorities, the suspect had initially attempted to join Islamist fighters in Syria by traveling to Turkey in April. After abandoning this plan and returning to Germany, he allegedly began plotting an attack on a Jewish target in either Frankfurt or Heidelberg.

The prosecution claims the suspect was prepared to die during the attack and had planned to release a video blaming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s support for Israel as justification for his actions.

Two additional suspects, both male, aged 18 and 25, have been charged as accomplices. The 18-year-old, a dual German-Turkish citizen, is accused of collaborating with the primary suspect in planning the attack. The 25-year-old allegedly aided the primary suspect by driving him to the airport for his attempted journey to Syria.

During his arrest in May, the primary suspect reportedly attempted to stab police officers, resulting in him being shot in the arm and leg. He faces additional charges of attempted manslaughter as a result.

This case is part of a growing trend of antisemitic incidents and Islamist threats in Germany. Earlier this month, authorities arrested a Libyan man suspected of planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin. In September, Munich police fatally shot an Austrian man with ties to radical Islamism after he opened fire near the Israeli consulate.

In Heidelberg, a woman wearing a “Bring them home now” T-shirt in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza was assaulted. Islamic State also claimed responsibility for an attack in Solingen that killed three people, describing it as retaliation against Christians “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

These events have put German authorities on high alert. Germany has maintained strong support for Israel amid the Jewish state’s war with Hamas in Gaza, while also calling for adherence to international law in the ongoing conflict.