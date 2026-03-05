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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (right) meets with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, July 31, 2025. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli FM embarks on diplomatic visit to Germany
Gideon Sa’ar’s meeting with his German counterpart will mark the eighth between the two over the past year.
May 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Nijmegen, Netherlands, Market Square
Feature
In Europe, some Jews move Chanukah menorahs indoors
“I think we should celebrate visibly and publicly, without fear,” Marco Schouwenaar told JNS. “But it’s making my wife uneasy, and I’m going to follow her lead here.”
Dec. 12, 2025
Canaan Lidor
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Dec. 7, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israel News
Merz in Israel for first visit as German chancellor
Following a meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the European leader said his country “will stand by your side in friendship.”
Dec. 7, 2025
JNS Staff
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives for a joint press conference with Berlin's mayor at the so-called Rotes Rathaus (Red City Hall) in the German capital on Dec. 3, 2025. Photo by John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Germany’s Merz to meet Netanyahu in Jerusalem
The two leaders will then hold a joint press conference.
Dec. 5, 2025
JNS Staff
Arrow 3
Israel News
Israel hands over Arrow 3 defense system to Germany
At the handover ceremony, Defense Ministry D-G Baram, whose parents survived the Holocaust, commented on the symbolism of the $3.5 billion deal.
Dec. 3, 2025
JNS Staff
Arrow 3
Israel News
Israeli delegation heads to Germany for Arrow 3 handover ceremony
At an estimated value of $3.5 billion, the deal with Germany, signed on Sept. 28, 2023, is the largest of its kind in Israel’s history.
Dec. 1, 2025
JNS Staff
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Felipe VI
Antisemitism
German president first to visit site of 1937 Nazi air raid in Spain
“Germans committed terrible crimes in Guernica,” the German president said.
Dec. 1, 2025
Berlin Holocaust Monument and Memorial
Antisemitism
Syrian man on trial for Berlin Holocaust Memorial stabbing
Prosecutors say the 19-year-old suspect targeted Jews in an ISIS-inspired attack that left a Spanish tourist gravely wounded.
Nov. 24, 2025
JNS Staff
Protesters hold Palestinian terrorist group Hamas flags during a demonstration organized by the Gaza Solidarity Platform, against Germany's military support for Israel, in front of the German consulate in Istanbul on Nov. 10, 2024. Photo by Kemal Aslan/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mossad exposes Hamas terror plots across Europe
Israeli intelligence and European partners thwarted multiple Hamas terror cells targeting Jewish and Israeli sites, uncovering weapons and arresting operatives.
Nov. 20, 2025
Joshua Marks
US State Department
Israel News
US designates foreign ‘violent’ anti-fascist groups as terror organizations
One of the groups, based in Greece, reportedly said it had carried out a bombing in solidarity with “the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance.”
Nov. 17, 2025
Israel Solidarity Rally in Berlin
Israel News
Germany lifts partial arms embargo on Israel
“The government welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza,” a government spokesman said.
Nov. 17, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar addresses a visiting German delegation in Jerusalem on Nov. 16, 2025. Source: @IsraelMFA/X.
Israel News
Israeli FM: ‘Palestine’ would be a ‘terror state’
Gideon Sa’ar cited Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen as examples of why a Palestinian state would threaten Israel’s security.
Nov. 17, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
The new German-Israeli alliance to save civilization
Fiamma Nirenstein
Daniel Roth
Opinion
E3 has snapped back into reality
Daniel Roth
Remko Leemhuis
Opinion
With arms embargo on Israel, Germany crosses a historic red line
Remko Leemhuis
Jennifer Krebs
Opinion
Remembering my dad, a Holocaust survivor, this Father’s Day
Jennifer Krebs
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
From protest to terrorism: A well-trodden path
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
German support for Israel is fading
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
How Germany’s new leader can make history
Ben Cohen