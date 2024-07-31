Hadid blasts Adidas over ‘insensitive campaign,’ says she was unaware of Munich Massacre

(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account on Monday to call out Adidas for its “insensitive campaign” surrounding the release of its classic SL 72 sneaker, which originally debuted during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany.

She claimed she had not been aware of the Palestinian terrorist attack that marred the 1972 games or how that background affected the campaign she was asked to be a part of.

Adidas dropped her from the campaign following widespread backlash, which included a post on the Israeli government’s X account.

The German sportswear giant also issued an apology on Instagram, acknowledging an “unintentional mistake” and expressing regret to the celebrities involved and to “communities around the world.” The brand clarified that it had not intended to make connections to the 1972 tragedy.

The controversy surrounding the Adidas campaign is the latest instance of a brand becoming entangled in the complex rhetoric surrounding Middle East conflicts. Other major companies, including Starbucks, Disney and McDonald’s, have faced similar challenges. In April, McDonald’s bought back its Israeli franchise following calls for a global boycott in response to restaurants offering free meals to soldiers.

“I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972,” said Hadid on Monday. “I am shocked at the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign,” she added.



She further stated that had she known about what had happened in 1972, she would never have agreed to participate in the campaign in the first place.



“Had I been made aware, I would never have participated. My team should have known. Adidas should have known, and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up,” she said.

“I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. Connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to an attack so tragic, is something that hurts my heart,” she continued.

“I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism. Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people. I will always stand for peace over violence, any day,” she said.

Despite apologies from Adidas, issued on July 21, Hadid has hired lawyers to explore the possibility of suing the shoe company over the fiasco.

