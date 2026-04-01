Iranian missile fragment hits near Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv
Israel’s foreign minister condemned the attack as “part of the strategy of war crimes committed by the Iranian terrorist regime.”
A piece of an Iranian ballistic missile impacted just outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
No injuries were reported in the morning attack.
“This demonstrates once again that the regime’s strategy is to deliberately increase civilian casualties,” Sa’ar posted on X. “It’s part of the strategy of war crimes committed by the Iranian terrorist regime.”
Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel since the start of the war on February 28, killing 19 people and wounding hundreds of others.
On Tuesday morning alone, Iran launched some 10 ballistic missiles at Israel, wounding 14 people, among them two children, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.
Israel’s top diplomat noted that thousands of drones, many of them Iranian-made, have concomitantly been launched by Russia against Ukraine in recent days, as the Russian-Ukrainian war enters its fifth year.
“We condemn these attacks and send our solidarity to the people of Ukraine and to all staff of the Embassy in Israel,” he wrote.
A piece of the Iranian cluster missile hit next to the Embassy of Ukraine in a residential neighborhood in Tel Aviv this morning. This demonstrates once again that the regime's strategy is to deliberately increase civilian casualties. It's part of the strategy of war crimes… https://t.co/UGuRD9CP39— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 31, 2026