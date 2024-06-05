Herzog hosts families of IDF spotters kidnapped by Hamas  

(June 5, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal on Tuesday hosted the families of five female Israel Defense Forces soldiers who were kidnapped from the IDF Field Observers base in Nahal Oz by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Agam Berger have been held captive in Gaza ever since. Last month, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released video footage of their abduction filmed by the terrorists themselves.

During the meeting, the Herzogs discussed with the families the efforts being taken to secure the release and safe return of the hostages.

“Five young women being dragged away by monstrous Hamas terrorists,” tweeted Herzog following the meeting. “This video shows the harrowing moments on October 7th, when five young female soldiers from a lookout post protecting towns and kibbutzim in southern Israel, were beaten, threatened with rape, and brutally taken hostage by Hamas terrorists from Gaza. The video has been released by the brave families and we continue to offer them all our strength and love,” he wrote.

“Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella, and Naama are all still in Hamas captivity and we are fighting to bring them home, as well as all other hostages. The world must look at this cruel atrocity. Those who care about women’s rights must speak out. All those who believe in freedom must speak out, and do everything possible to bring all of the hostages home now,” he added.

Since the onset of the war, the president has regularly met with hostages’ families. Over the past week, he has stepped up his calls for their release.