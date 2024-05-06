JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskHolocaust & Holocaust Survivors

Yom Hashoah 2024

Hundreds attend funeral of Holocaust survivor on Yom Hashoah

The message went out on social media, and crowds descended on the cemetery in Haifa for the burial of 95-year-old Esther Greizer.

People walk by a Star of David reading "Jude" in Tel Aviv on Holocaust Remembrance Day. May 6, 2024. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
People walk by a Star of David reading "Jude" in Tel Aviv on Holocaust Remembrance Day. May 6, 2024. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Edit
(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

Hundreds gathered in Haifa during Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) on Monday to attend the funeral of a Holocaust survivor who died the previous night.

Esther Greizer, 95, a native of Hungary who survived the Nazi genocide, did not have any immediate family to mourn her passing. A social media message went out to the community and crowds descended on the cemetery for her burial.

Greizer’s great-nephew Yochai Gringlick wrote on Facebook that she was unable to bear children because of “medical” experiments performed on her at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

“It didn’t prevent Esti from marrying the late Gershon and living a happy life full of love and giving,” Gringlick wrote. “Because she didn’t have children, we were like grandchildren to her, even though we were her sister’s great-grandchildren.”

Gringlick said that there would not be a shiva, the traditional seven days of mourning in Judaism for immediate family members of the deceased.

“She doesn’t have children and her brothers are all already dead. There will only be a funeral,” he wrote.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is an annual day of observance in Israel to commemorate the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators during World War II.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates