IDF arrests 23 terror suspects in overnight ops in Judea and Samaria

( April 16, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces arrested 23 Palestinian terror suspects during overnight operations throughout Judea and Samaria.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

Since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, Israel has detained some 3,700 Palestinians across the territories, of whom over 1,600 are affiliated with Hamas.

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 23 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון.



בג'נין שבמנשה עצרו הלוחמים חמישה מבוקשים והחרימו כספי טרור.



כוחות צה״ל וכוחות הביטחון בחטיבת אפרים החלו במבצע של מספר ימים במרחב התפר, הלילה נעצרו בכפר חבלה ארבעה מבוקשים, לצד רובה שהוחרם מסוג M4 >> pic.twitter.com/nEH94vDK4B — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 16, 2024

On Saturday, Israeli forces located the body of 14-year-old Jerusalem resident Binyamin Achimeir, who went missing while shepherding from Gal Farm, near the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir, 17 miles northeast of Ramallah.

He was killed by Palestinian terrorists in either the late morning or early afternoon on Friday, according to a preliminary investigation.

The Israel Defense Forces was continuing to search for the perpetrators on Tuesday.