Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update desk

IDF arrests 23 terror suspects in overnight ops in Judea and Samaria

Since Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre, Israel has detained some 3,700 Palestinians across the territories.

IDF troops conduct counterterrorism raids in Judea and Samaria, March 25, 2024. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops conduct counterterrorism raids in Judea and Samaria, March 25, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(April 16, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces arrested 23 Palestinian terror suspects during overnight operations throughout Judea and Samaria.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

Since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, Israel has detained some 3,700 Palestinians across the territories, of whom over 1,600 are affiliated with Hamas.

On Saturday, Israeli forces located the body of 14-year-old Jerusalem resident Binyamin Achimeir, who went missing while shepherding from Gal Farm, near the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir, 17 miles northeast of Ramallah.

He was killed by Palestinian terrorists in either the late morning or early afternoon on Friday, according to a preliminary investigation.

The Israel Defense Forces was continuing to search for the perpetrators on Tuesday.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments