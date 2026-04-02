IDF launches podcast available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube
The episodes will “reveal fascinating stories,” IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.
( Apr. 2, 2026 / JNS )
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday the launch of its official podcast.
Named “IDF Podcast,” it will “reveal fascinating stories and bring to the forefront our soldiers in the regular forces, career army and reserves,” IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin wrote on X.
The first episode featured a former company commander in the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion, as well as a reservist officer and combat soldier.
The episodes are broadcast in Hebrew and are available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and the IDF’s official website.