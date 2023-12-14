JNS
Bringing Light to the Media Darkness
JNS Press+
update deskIsrael at War

IDF attacks Hezbollah terror sites in Lebanon after rocket fire

The army has attacked more than 110 terrorist squads in the Land of the Cedars since the war began.

Israeli tanks at a staging area near the border with Lebanon, Oct. 11, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
(December 14, 2023 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces struck a series of Hezbollah terror sites throughout the day Thursday, in response to ongoing rocket and anti-tank missile attacks emanating from Lebanon.

On Thursday morning, Israeli Air Force fighter jets hit command and control centers and other terrorist infrastructure in Lebanese territory.

Meanwhile, terrorists in Lebanon fired a rocket towards the area of Moshav Shomera in the Upper Galilee.

Lebanese terrorists on Thursday afternoon also fired towards Kibbutz Yiftah in Israel’s north, with several additional rockets hitting open areas. No casualties or damage were reported, the IDF said.

The IDF responded by attacking terror targets in Lebanon with tanks and artillery fire. In addition, Israeli forces attacked a terrorist cell about to launch an anti-tank-guided missile near the border moshav of Shtula.

Following a warning siren in Kibbutz Rosh Hanikra on Wednesday, rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel were identified. The projectiles fell short and hit inside Lebanon, the IDF said. Several other launches from Lebanon towards locations in northern Israel were also identified.

Israeli tanks and fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist targets in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday. IDF soldiers also attacked terrorist cells in locations along the Lebanese border, the military said.

Since the start of the war against Hamas on Oct. 7, the IDF has attacked more than 110 terror squads in Lebanon.

Some 50% of IAF jets with munitions are ready for the north, said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, who added that “this is our high level of alert.”

