IDF confirms killing de facto Hamas PM in Gaza strike

( Oct. 4, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli Air Force strike three months ago killed Hamas’s de facto prime minister in the Gaza Strip, the military confirmed on Thursday.

Rawhi Mushtaha was targeted in Gaza along with senior terrorists Sameh al-Siraj and Sami Odeh, who both held security portfolios in Hamas’s “political” bureau, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Air Force fighter jets struck the terrorists while they were hiding in a tunnel in northern Gaza that “served as a Hamas command and control center and enabled senior operatives to remain inside for extended periods of time,” added the military.

The IDF described Mushtaha as Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s “right-hand man and one of his closest associates.” He is believed to have been one of a handful of key architects of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of some 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Mushtaha shared a prison cell with Sinwar before both were released, along with 1,025 additional Palestinian terrorists, as part of the 2011 deal to free IDF soldier Gilad Shalit from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

The IDF “will continue to pursue all the terrorists who took part in the Oct. 7 [attacks] and will act to harm anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel,” the military said.

דובר צה״ל ודוברות שב״כ מודיעים כי כעת ניתן לאשר שבתקיפה משותפת של צה״ל ושב״כ לפני כשלושה חודשים בעזה, חוסל המחבל רוחי משתהא, אשר שימש כראש שלטון חמאס ברצועת עזה>> pic.twitter.com/0lnK4FlPfI — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 3, 2024

In August, the IDF confirmed that the head of Hamas’s terror army, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an operation in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza on July 13.

Deif and Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of the terrorist group’s Khan Yunis Brigade, were targeted in a building above ground close to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone.

Deif, 58, was the second in command in Gaza after Sinwar, and headed Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades. He was also responsible for planning several bus-bombing attacks in the 1990s and 2000s.

“Muhammad Deif, the ‘Osama bin Laden of Gaza,’ was eliminated on 13.07.24. This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the time.

Also in July, the chairman of Hamas’s politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an alleged Israeli operation in Tehran.