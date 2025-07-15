IDF dismantles 2-mile-plus terror tunnel in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza

( July 15, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces troops have uncovered and dismantled a significant terror tunnel network stretching more than 2 miles long (3.5 kilometers) in the Khan Yunis region of southern Gaza, according to a military statement released on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out by soldiers from the Kfir Brigade under the command of the IDF’s 36th Division, involved close cooperation with Yahalom, the elite combat engineering unit.

The forces located the tunnel system and worked to dismantle it as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate threats in the area.

The tunnel network, described as a “major route,” reportedly consisted of multiple branches and was used by terrorists as a hideout. Inside, engineers and troops uncovered forms of terrorist infrastructure, including concealed storage areas for explosives and weapons.

During the mission, soldiers also uncovered and deactivated explosive devices that were believed to be intended for attacks on Israeli forces operating in the area. Additional arms caches were discovered during sweeps of the tunnel complex and surrounding locations.

Explosives site destroyed in Beit Hanoun

Israeli forces are continuing to carry out a series of operations in the Beit Hanoun region of northern Gaza, targeting terrorist infrastructure and armed groups.

According to a military statement on Tuesday, troops from the Givati Brigade, supported by the Combat Engineering Corps and operating under the 162nd Division, dismantled dozens of Hamas-linked explosives, weapons caches and sections of tunnel networks.

During the sweep, soldiers reportedly eliminated scores of terrorists in close-quarter engagements. In a coordinated effort, reservists from the 646th Brigade discovered a site used for storing explosives, which was later struck and destroyed by an Israeli Air Force jet at the direction of ground forces.

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל בבית חאנון: השמדת זירת מטענים, משגרים ותוואים תת-קרקעיים במרחב



לכל הפרטים>>https://t.co/Kz93LrblTn pic.twitter.com/8nxZom4kaZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 15, 2025

Separately, forces from the Northern Gaza Brigade, in conjunction with air support, neutralized an armed combatant in the area.

Five IDF Southern Command divisions are currently operating in the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.

The Israeli military activity is part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.” Launched on May 16, it is a wide-scale IDF campaign targeting the last Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror strongholds in Gaza.