IDF kills 15 terrorists in central Gaza as Hamad City operation continues

( Mar. 11, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces pressed forward with the “Crown of the West” operation in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Monday, the 157th day of the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In central Gaza, 15 terrorists were killed in close combat with Israeli troops over the past 24 hours, the army said on Monday morning.

As part of the operation in the Qatari-funded Hamad City residential complex in northwestern Khan Yunis, Israeli forces raided residences used for terrorist activities, apprehended Hamas operatives and located weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, military equipment and intelligence materials.

Troops found Hamas tunnels in the luxury housing development, including a tunnel shaft leading to an underground route with weapons and food, and another shaft containing equipment for manufacturing weapons and a concrete factory used to make components for the tunnels, the IDF said.

After ground forces inspected the tunnels, the air force destroyed them.

Hundreds of terror suspects have been captured during the Hamad City operation, which began with a massive wave of strikes at the beginning of March, with the Israeli Air Force and IDF artillery hitting 50 targets within six minutes.

לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבת הנח״ל ממשיכים בלחימה במרכז הרצועה. במהלך היממה האחרונה, סגרו הכוחות מעגל על כ-15 מחבלים באמצעות ירי צלפים, קרבות פנים אל פנים ותקיפות חיל האוויר>> pic.twitter.com/pkSrUnjrvM — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 11, 2024

Following the strikes, the IDF established a humanitarian corridor, allowing residents to leave the combat zone. Around 8,500 residents of the housing development were evacuated. Israeli forces captured many terror suspects attempting to hide among the civilian evacuees, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad gunmen who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre.

Israeli forces also continued to operate in Al-Qarara north of Khan Yunis over the past day, with ground and aerial forces striking terror targets in the area, the army said.

In northern Gaza, Israeli naval forces directed a helicopter to strike a vessel used by terrorists in the area.

IDF commander reprimanded for destroying Gaza university

The commander of the IDF’s 99th Division, Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, has been officially reprimanded after ordering the demolition of a building in Gaza without permission.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi ordered a command note written to Hiram following the destruction of Israa University in Gaza City in January, which took place without the approval of the head of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman.

جيش الاحتلال يقوم بتفجير جامعة فلسطين في غزة بواسطة 315 لغم pic.twitter.com/aemM8Ezh5C — Hisham Abu Shaqrah | هشام أبو شقرة (@HShaqrah) January 17, 2024

The IDF said that Finkelman had “thoroughly investigated” the incident, leading to the formal censure.

Hiram approved the demolition under the belief that there were tunnels underneath where terrorists were hiding.

“The investigation revealed that the Hamas terror organization used the building and its surroundings for military activity against our forces, but the process of collapsing the building was done without the required approvals,” the IDF said.

Demolishing sensitive sites such as universities requires the approval of the head of Southern Command.