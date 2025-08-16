IDF operating on outskirts of Gaza City ahead of planned offensive

( Aug. 16, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday that troops have been operating in recent days in the Zeitoun area on the outskirts of Gaza City, targeting explosives, gunmen and terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.

Soldiers destroyed a booby-trapped structure used to store weapons, the military said. In one clash, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at troops, who returned fire and killed the assailants. No Israeli casualties were reported.

The Israeli Air Force has been providing support, striking terror targets in coordination with ground forces.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday approved the military’s “main framework” for seizing control of Gaza City. During a meeting with the IDF’s General Staff Forum, Zamir gave his blessing to “the central concept for the plan for the next stages” in the war, the army stated. The plan was approved by the Security Cabinet last week with a “decisive majority.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will not occupy the enclave, saying the expansion of the war is aimed at destroying Hamas and freeing the local population from its regime of terror.

On Thursday night, Netanyahu outlined conditions for ending the fighting, including the full disarmament of Hamas; the return of all 49 remaining hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, and of the remains of Lt. Hadar Goldin, taken in 2014; the demilitarization of the entire Strip; security control of Gaza by the IDF; and establishing “an alternative civilian administration” in the enclave.