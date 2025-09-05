Is global support for Israel really fading?

( Sept. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Is Israel truly losing global public support, or is that just the story the media wants you to believe?

JNS Middle East Correspondent Josh Hasten sits down with Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation and director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, named one of the 50 most influential Jews in the world by the Jerusalem Post. Together, they unpack the real data behind rising anti-Israel sentiment, generational shifts in Christian support and how faith-based diplomacy is playing a vital role in Israel’s survival and global advocacy.

From Gen Z’s troubling alignment with Hamas in recent polls to the impact of secularism and moral relativism on U.S. foreign policy, this episode addresses the issues concerning supporters of Israel. Reinstein also discusses why Christian support for Israel remains a cornerstone of the Jewish state’s security and how millions of Bible-believing Christians are fighting back against misinformation.

Topics covered:

Why Gen Z is more vulnerable to anti-Israel propaganda

How faith-based diplomacy is changing international alliances

The state of Jewish and Christian leadership abroad

Israel’s ongoing war on multiple fronts, including Judea and Samaria

The campaign for full Israeli sovereignty in Area C

President Trump’s legacy and renewed pro-Israel moves

Why mainstream media is failing and how influencers are winning the Hasbara war

